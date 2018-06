Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Valentino Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week was rich in billowing silhouettes and playful hand motifs. But we mustn’t forget the vivid accessories: cutout combat boots, red-beaded charm necklaces, and metal rings aplenty.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week

Here are our picks for the best accessories from the Valentino Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show.

