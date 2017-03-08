Here Are the Best Accessories from the Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 Runway Show

Kim Duong
Mar 08, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Louis Vuitton unveiled its Fall 2017 collection in the Louvre’s sculpture court to a multilevel seated audience. The runway saw a plethora of patchwork and ink blot fur, bias cut satin, and layered slip dresses—everything Nicolas Ghesquiére envisions the Louis Vuitton woman to wear.

While the silhouettes were mostly streamlined, the collection was all about the details: from handheld top handle bags to a bundle of chains worn as a bracelet. Scroll through to see our picks for the best accessories at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show.

1 of 6 Estrop/Getty

CHECKED PETITE MALLE

2 of 6 Estrop/Getty

supersaturated croc bag with chain

3 of 6 Estrop/Getty

RED PAINT DRIP BAG WITH CHAIN STRAP

4 of 6 Estrop/Getty

HANDHELD LADY BAG WITH GOLD CHAIN

5 of 6 Estrop/Getty

TASSEL BRACELET

6 of 6 MCV Photo

SHIBORI PETITE MALLE BAG

