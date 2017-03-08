Here Are the Best Accessories from the Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 Runway Show

Louis Vuitton unveiled its Fall 2017 collection in the Louvre’s sculpture court to a multilevel seated audience. The runway saw a plethora of patchwork and ink blot fur, bias cut satin, and layered slip dresses—everything Nicolas Ghesquiére envisions the Louis Vuitton woman to wear.

Related: See All the Looks from the Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 Runway Show

While the silhouettes were mostly streamlined, the collection was all about the details: from handheld top handle bags to a bundle of chains worn as a bracelet. Scroll through to see our picks for the best accessories at the Louis Vuitton Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway show.

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of Paris Fashion Week