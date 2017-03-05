The Best Accessories from the Dior Fall 2017 Runway Show

Getty
InStyle Accessories Team
Mar 05, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

This Paris Fashion Week, Dior sent a parade of navy blue, gold lamé, and black suede magnificence down the runway. Sure, we could go on for days about the tulle corset dresses or all denim looks, but let’s not forget the accessories!

VIDEO: See the Entire Dior Set Get Built in 41 Seconds

From a gilded mini clutch to an haute take on the combat boot, here are our picks for the best accessories from the Dior Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

1 of 6 Thierry Orban/Getty

SUEDE LOW HEEL BOOTIE

2 of 6 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

TOP HANDLE BAG

3 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

HEART-BACK PUMP 

4 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

COMBAT BOOT

5 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

MINI GOLD CLUTCH

6 of 6 WWD/REX/Shutterstock

OVER-THE-KNEE BOOT

