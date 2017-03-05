The Best Accessories from the Dior Fall 2017 Runway Show

This Paris Fashion Week, Dior sent a parade of navy blue, gold lamé, and black suede magnificence down the runway. Sure, we could go on for days about the tulle corset dresses or all denim looks, but let’s not forget the accessories!

VIDEO: See the Entire Dior Set Get Built in 41 Seconds

From a gilded mini clutch to an haute take on the combat boot, here are our picks for the best accessories from the Dior Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

Related: 4 Things You Need to Know from the Dior Runway Show