The Best Accessories from Chanel's Space-Themed Runway Show

Here’s what you get when you mash together space exploration and high fashion: the Chanel Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway collection, in which Karl Lagerfeld presented his version of astronauts. What they wear: sparkle tweed, Mylar coordinates, and glitter boots. What they carry: rocketship bags and Saturn clutches.

From pearl-encrusted headbands to glimmering arm warmers, here are the best accessories from the Chanel Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

1 of 13 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

ORBITAL EVENING BAG

2 of 13 Victor Boyko/getty

glitter boot

3 of 13 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

METALLIC BACKPACK

4 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/WireImage/Getty

HAND WARMER BAG

5 of 13 Victor Boyko/Getty

WHITE BOOT

6 of 13 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

SPACESHIP BAG

7 of 13 Victor Boyko/Getty

PEARL CUFFS

8 of 13 Peter White/Getty

SPARKLE HEADBAND

9 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

GLITTER ARM WARMERS

10 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain

SHIELD SUNGLASSES

11 of 13 Peter White/Getty

COBALT BLUE 2.55 BAG

12 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

GLITTERING CUFFS

13 of 13 Peter White/Getty

SILVER FRINGE BAG

