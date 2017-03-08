The Best Accessories from Chanel's Space-Themed Runway Show

Here’s what you get when you mash together space exploration and high fashion: the Chanel Fall 2017 ready-to-wear runway collection, in which Karl Lagerfeld presented his version of astronauts. What they wear: sparkle tweed, Mylar coordinates, and glitter boots. What they carry: rocketship bags and Saturn clutches.

Related: See Every Single Look from the Space-Themed Chanel Fall 2017 Runway

From pearl-encrusted headbands to glimmering arm warmers, here are the best accessories from the Chanel Fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection.

WATCH: Unforgettable Looks from the Chanel Couture Show