This Is How We're Going To All Wear Our Hair Next Spring

I love everything about Paris Fashion Week. From the street style to the chic elegance, to the outright crazy looks that walk the runway and remind you how otherworldly and magical a fashion show truly can be.

The Alexander McQueen show is one I particularly look forward to seeing. The theatrics of it all is as exquisite as Sarah Burton's dream-like designs and her team's inventive beauty looks. The most exciting part? You never quite know what you're going to get. One season, the collection may be oh-so-wearable, and the next, more museum-worthy. (Ya know, look don't touch?)

Tonight, over in Paris, Burton showed her Spring 2018 collection: A 46-piece show (in every sense of the word) filled with dresses that looked like rose gardens. It had everything you want in a Paris runway show: dramatic clothes, epic Parisian location, and... a beauty lesson to learn.

#TheLook #Drenched @alexandermcqueen #SS18 #HairByGuido #Makeup @lucia_pieroni #Stylist #CamillaNickerson #HardWareGel16 A post shared by Guido Palau (@guidopalau) on Oct 2, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Care of the great Guido Palau (he's responsible for many iconic runway moments, like the controversial Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 dreadlocks), we have officially been given permission to leave our hair in our faces! Gone are the days of beautiful blowouts, barrel curls, and the like. Now, we're getting slick, wet, and glossy.

So how can you achieve this fresh off the runway look? I'll have check with a beauty editor on that and get back to you. My best advice? Jump in the shower, flip your hair over, and stand up straight. You look great, girl.