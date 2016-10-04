Olivia Palermo Owned Fashion Month—See 28 of Her Best Front Row-Ready Looks

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Jonathan Borge
Oct 04, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Believe it or not, previewing a new season of designer collections is utterly exhausting. Just ask 30-year-old reality TV star-turned-street style favorite Olivia Palermo, who, by our count, was hands-down the most-spotted celebrity photographed across the fashion month circuit.

Of course, the front row of top-notch shows welcomed the best of the best, like Priyanka Chopra at Altuzarra, Zoë Kravitz at Alexander Wang, and many a Kardashian-Jenner at Balmain, Givenchy, and Balenciaga. And while most celebrities usually play muse to a handful of given designers, Olivia Palermo proved to be beloved by all, receiving more than 25 (and counting) hot-ticket invites. She impressed us day after day and delivered one head-turning, camera-approved outfit after the next in New York, London, Milan, and, Paris, where she didn’t let hours upon hours of travel, jet lag, and, let’s be real, a few “I have nothing to wear!” moments stop her from killing it.

So what must have been Palermo’s secret to whipping out so many outfits that quickly? We noticed that she would turn to easy-to-throw-on separates and layer them with a mix of minimal accessories like rectangular clutches paired with, surprisingly, sneakers.

Scroll down to see 27 of Palermo’s New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week looks and prepare to feel inspired.

1 of 28 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

VALENTINO 

For Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s solo debut at Valentino, Palermo pulled out all the stops in a fanciful two-piece get up. She glowed in an off-the-shoulder yellow striped sweater and paired it with a lace midi-skirt with tropical embroidery. Her gold-trim bordeaux heels helped elevate the look and her matching Valentino clutch was, well, clutch.

2 of 28 Christopher Peterson/Splash News

ROLAND MOURET 

How can you make matching florals cooler? A black textured bomber, naturally. 

3 of 28 Melodie Jeng/Getty

MSGM

The star demoed the power of successful tailoring with a printed half-sleeve suit that she put her signature OP spin on when she styled it with a navy patterned shirt and floral slippers. Thanks for the styling lesson, Olivia.

4 of 28 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

NINA RICCI

At Nina Ricci, Palermo ditched the girly approach and instead delivered a subtle take on grunge with chunky black boots that met bright red wide-leg trousers and a gorgeous ruffled white blouse paired beneath an oversize black blazer. 

5 of 28 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

CHRISTIAN DIOR 

Palermo amped up the sex appeal while still maintaining ladylike elegance at Dior’s show, where she dared to wear a completely sheer floral blouse with a pleated burgundy skirt and matching accessories. The finishing touch? That navy blue lip.

6 of 28 Venturelli/Getty

GIAMBA

Giambattista Valli’s little sister collection, Giamba, encouraged Palermo to take a dive in the ethereal, princess-like pond and slip into a youthful pink floral dress with a dangling neck choker and a pedal-adorned black belt.

7 of 28 Christian Vierig/Getty

ELIE SAAB

An all-black look at Elie Saab called for a deep maroon leather handbag with fringe details and rounded, gold-trim sunglasses.

8 of 28 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

GIAMBATTISTA VALLI 

Leave it to Palermo to give an outfit as simple as a black top and navy wide-leg pants a hit of street-style flair with a statement-making '70s-inspired fringed knit.

9 of 28 Christian Vierig/Getty

VERSACE

There’s no such thing as toning it down for Versace. To appeal to Donatella’s uber sexy aesthetic, Palermo put the pedal to the metal in a high-slit black leather skirt with a chunky black sheer sweater covered in shiny paillettes. 

10 of 28 Timur Emek/Getty

MAX MARA

Palermo’s getup for the Max Mara show has autumn written all over it.

11 of 28 Christian Vierig/Getty

GIORGIO ARMANI 

Just too pretty—the star took the ladylike route with a collared sweater and a pleated skirt, but gave the look a slight edge with a black shoelace choker knotted at her neck, a skinny silver belt, and embellished ankle-strap sandals.

12 of 28 Pierre Suu/Getty

BARBARA BUI

Is Palermo afraid to play with proportion? Absolutely not, which is why she did just that on her way to Barbara Bui.

13 of 28 Melodie Jeng/Getty

DIESEL BLACK GOLD

The star is known for her love of black leather overalls, but this dress version took it to the next level. She neatly styled it with a crisp white shirt.

14 of 28 Christian Vierig/Getty

MARY KATRANTZOU 

Are tracksuits having a moment? We’re waiting on the full spring-summer 2017 trend report, but Palermo wore a pair of black, loose-fitting pants with a red multi-stripe trim that have athleisure written all over them.

15 of 28 Beretta/Sims/REX

EMILIA WICKSTEAD

Day meets night in this OP look—brunch-friendly above the waist, and party-ready, below.

16 of 28 David M. Benett/Getty

TOPSHOP UNIQUE

It wouldn’t be fashion month without a little sequin action. 

17 of 28 Christian Vierig/Getty

CHRISTOPHER KANE

Who knew granny-chic could be so, so chic? She gave a wraparound brown knit street-style appeal with a chcked skirt and embellished sandals.  

18 of 28 David M. Benett/Getty

PAUL SMITH

When in doubt, stick to the classics, which is what she did at Paul Smith in an all-black suit. Palermo threw in sneakers for a surprising twist.

19 of 28 Karwai Tang/WireImage

BURBERRY

Burberry’s show was all about see-now-buy-now, right? We saw this now. We want to buy it now.

20 of 28 Timur Emek/Getty

DELPOZO

Leave it to Palermo to find jeans that seem to be made for street-style snaps. We wouldn't blame OP if she had wanted to parade all around town in this insanely mesmerizing feathery pair. 

21 of 28 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PRABAL GURUNG 

A little leg, a touch of cutouts, a whole lot of cool.

22 of 28 Melodie Jeng/Getty

TIBI

Another day, another style lesson from OP. She mastered monochromatism while simultaneously staying cool in NYC's heat in an off-shoulder poplin top and a cut-out skirt.

23 of 28 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

TOMMY HILFIGER 

For Tommy Hilfiger’s carnival-themed show on the pier, Palermo took a nautical approach with a striped dress that she belted at the waist. 

24 of 28 Michael Stewart/WireImage

JONATHAN SIMKHAI 

Palermo brought summer's cold-shoulder trend into fall with Jonathan Simkhai's navy knit separates. 

25 of 28 X Prutting/BFA/REX

BANANA REPUBLIC 

Palermo turned a one-shoulder Banana Republic dress (just one of the brand's see-now-buy-now pieces from the spring 2017 collection) into a top by half-tucking it into a pair of trousers. Genius.

26 of 28 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

REBECCA MINKOFF

The heat was nearly unbearable at Rebecca Minkoff’s outdoor runway show, but OP didn't let it get to her. She looked impossibly fresh in a breezy striped top and a pair of gingham-print shorts. 

27 of 28 Theo Wargo/Getty

LANYU

For Palermo, experimenting with new shapes is best done in black and white.

28 of 28 Steven A. Henry/WireImage

ALTUZARRA 

This mashed-up medley of prints and textures shouldn't have worked, but, of course, OP pulled it off. 

