Olivia Palermo Owned Fashion Month—See 28 of Her Best Front Row-Ready Looks

Believe it or not, previewing a new season of designer collections is utterly exhausting. Just ask 30-year-old reality TV star-turned-street style favorite Olivia Palermo, who, by our count, was hands-down the most-spotted celebrity photographed across the fashion month circuit.

Of course, the front row of top-notch shows welcomed the best of the best, like Priyanka Chopra at Altuzarra, Zoë Kravitz at Alexander Wang, and many a Kardashian-Jenner at Balmain, Givenchy, and Balenciaga. And while most celebrities usually play muse to a handful of given designers, Olivia Palermo proved to be beloved by all, receiving more than 25 (and counting) hot-ticket invites. She impressed us day after day and delivered one head-turning, camera-approved outfit after the next in New York, London, Milan, and, Paris, where she didn’t let hours upon hours of travel, jet lag, and, let’s be real, a few “I have nothing to wear!” moments stop her from killing it.

So what must have been Palermo’s secret to whipping out so many outfits that quickly? We noticed that she would turn to easy-to-throw-on separates and layer them with a mix of minimal accessories like rectangular clutches paired with, surprisingly, sneakers.

Scroll down to see 27 of Palermo’s New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Week looks and prepare to feel inspired.