19 Looks That Make Olivia Palermo the Best-Dressed at Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo must receive a ton of virtual and physical mail.

Don’t believe us? Each season, top designers send beautifully illustrated and hand-written invitations to their fashion month shows, often with e-mail follow-ups. And as usual, Palermo was a fixture from New York to Milan, where she sat in the front row to view the latest spring 2018 collections. The point? She gets invited to practically everything, year after year.

This season she popped up at Jonathan Simkhai, DVF, and her very own Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo presentation in New York, though her London Fashion Week looks were what really reminded us of her ability to remain the unofficial queen of street style. At Preen, she wore a beautiful red floral long-sleeve dress with pointed-toe booties and a killer smile (above).

And later, in Milan, she carried on her tradition of posing masterfully for the cameras, running from the Ferragamo show to MSGM and Max Mara.

Somehow, she never fails to look unpolished—and for that, we bow down.

Scroll down for her best looks from spring 2018 fashion month, so far.