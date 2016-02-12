Get the Inside Scoop on North West’s Custom Fallon Choker

Baby style icon North West stepped out for the second time on Thursday in a custom choker. Recently, the très chic toddler was snapped on her way to ballet class wearing a pink leotard, tights, and a mega huge faux fur topper because, obviously. Being an accessories editor, though, my eyes went straight for the jewels. Sparkling on her tiny neck was a dainty little crystal necklace. The photo that mom Kim Kardashian posted of this is up to a casual 1.5 million likes.

My little ballerina A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 16, 2015 at 10:05am PST

Later, I would find out that this piece was actually custom made for the tot by Dana Lorenz of Fallon before the holidays. Lorenz sent a few options to Kim and co., and was pleasantly surprised to see North rocking the sold out monarch collection from Fallon—she is the youngest person ever to sport the brand.

On Thursday at the Yeezy show, the entire Kardashian klan was klad in kustom looks, the result of a collaboration between Kanye West and Olivier Rousteing of Balmain; but naturally, North stole the show. In somewhat of a signature look now, North was monochromatic (ahem, never go against the family!) in slim sweats, an oversize sweatshirt, her trusty faux fur jacket, and Vans sneakers. Of course, glistening on her neck was yet another Fallon choker.

I emailed Lorenz immediately for the scoop. Within minutes (praise email!) she told me, “I was contacted to make ‘North-sized’ chokers for possible looks for fashion week, but it wasn’t until yesterday [that] we got an urgent request for an ivory one. After seeing that the whole family was dressed on theme, now I know why!” It’s the coolest choker in town and a pretty major statement on anyone, let alone a mini fashionista.