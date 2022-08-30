Everything You Need to Know About New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

September represents different things for different people. Teachers and students associate the ninth calendar month with the back-to-school season; proud *basic* persons get starry-eyed for all things pumpkin spiced. For fashionistas, however, the start of September means one thing, and one thing only: New York Fashion Week, and, even more broadly, Fashion Month.

ICYDK, Fashion Month comes around twice a year, with runway shows and presentations taking place every September and February. During September Fashion Month, designers typically showcase their Spring-Summer (SS) collections for the following year, while February Fashion Month teases the upcoming Autumn-Winter (AW) season's trends. Of course, not every brand presents during this time, and a handful of designers choose to skip this structured schedule. Then, there are Bridal Market Weeks, Swim Weeks, and Couture Fashion Weeks throughout the world, which essentially means that at any given time, someone, somewhere is strutting down a runway wearing something fabulous.

Although there are trends that do overlap from one season to the next (i.e. plaid is popular every fall and florals a given for spring), we know that this September, we're bound to see new, fresh iterations of the staples we love, which we'll inevitably want to add to our wardrobes, ASAP.

Although not every brand is officially on the CFDA's NYFW calendar, we're breaking down the details on the shows that we know, so you can take note of who's presenting and when. Unfortunately, tickets are required for in-person access, but anyone interested in watching a show's live stream or seeing clips as soon as they're posted can check out a label's social media channels or website at their scheduled date and time.

Getty Images

Friday 9/9

12:00 pm - Lela Rose

4:00 pm - Proenza Schouler

5:00 pm - No Sesso

5:00 pm - Rebecca Minkoff

6:00 pm - Collina Strada

7:00 pm - Fe Noel

8:00 pm - Fendi

*Digital: Kuon

Something to Keep an Eye Out For: While Fendi usually presents in Milan, the fashion house will host a special show in NYC, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.

Saturday 9/10

10:00 am - Altuzarra

11:00 am - Anonlychild

11:00 am - Dauphinette

12:00 pm - Elena Velez

12:00 pm - PatBO

1:00 pm - Eckhaus Latte

2:00 pm - Jason Wu Collection

3:00 pm - Victor Glemaud

4:00 pm - Dion Lee

5:00 pm - Tibi

5:00 pm - Alice + Olivia

6:00 pm - Prabal Gurung

7:00 pm - Sergio Hudson

8:00 pm - Private Policy

9:00 pm - Marni

*Digital: Chocheng

Something to Keep an Eye Out For: Marni is another brand making the move from Milan to NYC. This is also the day you'll want to keep your eye on labels that are experts in what they do best: PatBO for cool cutouts, Prabal Gurung for statements in both fashion and culture, and Sergio Hudson for sleek suiting.

Sunday 9/11

10:00 am - Ulla Johnson

11:00 am - Studio 189

12:00 pm - Alejandra Alonso Rojas

12:00 pm - Sandy Liang

12:00 pm - One/Of By Patricia Voto

1:00 pm - Khaite

2:00 pm - Puppets & Puppets

3:00 pm - Badgley Mischka

3:00 pm - Mia Vesper

4:00 pm - Barragan

4:00 pm - Marrisa Wilson

5:00 pm - Who Decides War

6:00 pm - Connor McKnight

7:00 pm - Tommy Hilfiger

8:00 pm - June 29

9:00 pm - Luar

Something to Keep an Eye Out For: Celebrity fans (Katie Holmes, perhaps?) sitting front row. There are bound to be a handful of famous faces at Ulla Johnson, Sandy Liang, Khaite, and Tommy Hilfiger (which is also returning to NYFW with its famous see-now-buy-now show).

Monday 9/12

9:00 am - Judy Turner

10:00 am - Carolina Herrera

11:00 am - Veronica Beard

11:00 am - PH5

12:00 pm - Maryam Nassir Zadeh

1:00 pm - Dennis Basso

1:00 pm - Interior

2:00 pm - Coach

3:00 pm - Bibhu Mohapatra

3:00 pm - LoveShackFancy

4:00 pm - Ashlyn

4:00 pm - Pamela Roland

5:00 pm - Area

6:00 pm - Frederick Anderson

6:00 pm - Priscavera

8:00 pm - Dur Doux

8:00 pm - Kim Shui

9:00 pm - LaQuan Smith

*Digital: Et Ochs, N. Hoolywood Compile, Saint Sintra, Vivienne Hu

Something to Keep an Eye Out For: Designs so good they almost hurt to look at, like voluminous Carolina Herrera gowns or shiny, sheer LaQuan Smith dresses. Later in the day, you may also want to pause on viewing the runway to take in all the fashion at the Emmys, which is happening at the same time.

Tuesday 9/13

9:00 am - Snow Xue Gao

9:00 am - Rentrayage

10:00 am - Brandon Maxwell

11:00 am - Adam Lippes

11:00 am - Aknvas

12:00 pm - Gabriela Hearst

1:00 pm - Foo and Foo

1:00 pm - Bach Mai

1:30 pm - Adeam

2:00 pm - COS

3:00 pm - Bevza

3:00 pm - Maisie Wilen

4:00 pm - Peter Do

5:00 pm - Jonathan Simkhai

5:00 pm - Sukeina

6:00 pm - Gauntlett Cheng

6:00 pm - Kevan Hall

7:00 pm - Tory Burch

8:00 pm - Christian Cowan

9:00 pm - Puma

*Digital: Junny, Nihl, Tanner Fletcher

Something to Keep an Eye Out For: The brands behind your everyday staples, like COS and Puma, will be hosting fashion events of their own, and they're bound to bring cool designs and even cooler guests.

Wednesday 9/14

9:00 am - Batsheva

10:00 am - Michael Kors

11:00 am - Deveaux

12:00 pm - Kenneth Nicholson

12:00 pm - LaPointe

1:00pm - Aliette

3:00 pm - Vivienne Tam

3:00 pm - Wiederhoeft

4:00 pm - Theophilio

5:00 pm - Markarian

5:00 pm - Midnight Studios

6:00 pm - Willy Chavarria

7:00 pm - The Blonds

8:00 pm - Tom Ford

*Digital: Kimberly Goldson, Abacaxi

Something to Keep an Eye Out For: Models that make you do a double-take. Batsheva and Tom Ford have been known to recruit old-school icons and actresses to model their designs.