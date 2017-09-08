Shop the #NYFW Snapshot: Tory Burch and Brock Collection's Feminine Belting

It's only day two of New York Fashion Week and thanks to some of our favorite ultra-feminine designers, we're already in belt heaven. We saw the sometimes utilitarian accessory move beyond a means to hold up your trousers and into a far more ladylike territory both at Brock Collection and Tory Burch.

Shop the look: Topshop blouse, $100; topshop.com. Vince skirt, $110 (originally $275); matchesfashion.com. Isabel Marant belt, $120; net-a-porter.com.

Naturally, we've taken notes on how to incorporate the look into our current wardrobe. Our takeaways? Refresh a belt by either double wrapping it or knotting it up, or knot a masculine brown leather belt and pair it with a soft floral blouse and a feminine pleated skirt to achieve this killer feminine look.