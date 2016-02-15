9 Layering Lessons to Learn from the J. Crew Fall 2016 Presentation

Catwalking
Andrea Cheng
Feb 14, 2016

The J. Crew girl always has her shirt half-tucked, her sleeves perfectly (yet, haphazardly) rolled up, and a cool, nonchalant approach to dressing. The J. Crew girl is always present during the brand's New York Fashion Week collections, and she never fails to teach us stylistic nuances that we can't help but pick up. But just when we think she's maxed out her effortless ways, here she comes with something even better. For fall, she has leveled-up her layering game. And given our current Polar Vortex situation, it's in our best interest that we do the same. Scroll through to see the nine best layering lessons we learned from J. Crew's latest presentation. 

Throw In a Denim Jacket

The perfect example of how to style a denim jacket in the winter: layer it over a checked button-up and a sequined top (for a flash of pizzazz), then finish with a draped green bandana and a parka.

Reveal a Layer of Spring

The weather outside might be frightful, but your layers don't have to be—tuck a cheery floral-print layer underneath your coat.

Neutralize a Busy Print with Classics

Ground a loud suit with a blouse saturated in a solid neutral, like navy, and the most classic print of all time: Breton stripes.

Give It a Preppy Spin

Leave your cape open to show off your smart houndstooth blazer and striped Oxford shirt. 

Break Up Prints

Double up on prints for maximum effect, but also do shrug on a smooth navy jacket to give your separates a visual breather. 

Elongate with Long Lines

Form a long, lean line with a sweeping trench layered over an equally long cardigan. 

Think Pink with Layers

Stick to a single color to unify multiple prints (and in this case, texture—that bubblegum pink fluff!). 

Add Daytime Sparkle

Downplay a bejweled top with conservative pairings, like a khaki button-down shirt underneath, a tweedy old-school blazer, and a mustard-yellow pant.

Take a Risk

Not for the faint of heart: mix prints with a striped Oxford and leopard-print mini, and then remix it again with a printed neck scarf and a blazer with a metallic sheen. The finishing touch? A pink fur-trimmed parka.

