This Is How InStyle Fashion Editors Survive NYFW in the Winter

Let’s not get this wrong: New York Fashion Week in February is brutal to say the least. Not only are we fighting the traffic, the crowds, the internalized panic as we try to stumble into our small seated rows to catch a glimpse of what might possibly be the Next Big Thing in fashion, and all the while trying to look as graceful and casually ethereal as possible, because, well, street-style photogs are lurking on every corner—we’re also fighting the Polar Vortex.

Sub-zero, face-eating temperatures don’t make fashion week any easier, but hey—InStyle editors are veterans of this kind of stuff. And lucky for you, we’re letting you in on our winter fashion week survival secrets. From velvet socks to fur-lined everything, edge forward and start shopping for everything you’ll need to join us at NYFW. Or to survive the next blizzard. 

OPAQUE TIGHTS

“When it’s the kind of cold that makes shoving my hands in my pockets more appealing than tapping my phone, I'll wear tights (spring for the Wolfords—they are warmer and more comfortable than anything else out there, and last forever) and a turtleneck bodysuit under high-waisted skinny jeans. Over-the-knee boots and thick cardigan offer one more layer of protection before I throw my biggest, coziest overcoat on top. And if that doesn’t work? I drink hot tea while I walk. It heats me up from the inside!” – Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer

CHIC TRIMMED PARKA

“My secret to staying warm is all about the layering. I pick a coat and plan everything else around that. I usually wear a long-sleeve shirt or a turtleneck under a sweater under a thin jacket under a coat. To me there is nothing worse than being cold. I find that I can get by without a hood, but for those snowy days running to shows and presentations, a hood really keeps you so much warmer! Love this Mr and Mrs Italy parka.” –Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Black Leather Boot 

" One of the most important steps in getting dressed during NYFW is finding not only a chic and stylish shoe but one that is super comfortable! This classic boot is a must have in every wardrobe. You can wear them from day to night, and they go with everything! Perfect for a busy stylish day. "- Samantha Cohen,  Accessories Assistant  

COZY WOOL AND CASHMERE

"This season I plan to stock up on over-the-knee wool socks to wear under trouser pants and jeans—since my shorter knee-high pairs always fall down. I also like to have a giant cashmere wrap to wear as a scarf for extra warmth!" – Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

Shop it: White + Warren scarf, $298; shopbop.com. UGG socks, $40; bloomingdales.com.

COLORFUL SCARF

"I love throwing on a cute scarf for extra warmth, like this one from Jocelyn. During fashion week, you’re doing a lot of running around, and a scarf is the best way for me to regulate my temperature. Feeling the breeze? Coil several times around the neck. Overheating? Wrap loosely around or toss it over your large tote. It looks relaxed, and the adorable pom poms add interest." —LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

ULTRA-CHIC PUFFER COAT

"I usually get by with a 'fashion puffer.' In years past, my go-to was the ridiculously huge Sherman jacket by Isabel Marant (a version of which, I was pleased to see, was also owned by Emmanuelle Alt), but at this point it’s on its last legs. Also it was so big that I’d often bump into people, making my way to my seat—but that’s another story. This season, I’ve been wearing Aritzia’s Super Puff Coat, which has a cool cut and is pretty warm for how ridiculously light it is. I actually copied Alison Syrett on this one (thanks, A!)." –Stephanie Trong, Fashion Features Editor

STATEMENT SOCKS

"I’m a huge fan of Uniqlo’s heat tech and have stocked up on it for years. But this year, I’m most excited about my Liana socks (insider information: the designer is the sister of jewelry designer Alison Lou). These socks are not only warm but make a statement, fashionably speaking. They’re warm on their own, but thin enough to layer if we're faced with the Polar Vortex." —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

