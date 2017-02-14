Bella Hadid Is Tag Heuer's New Brand Ambassador

Bella Hadid is undoubtedly one of the busiest faces of fashion week and on Monday her duties included a big announcement: The model, 20, is the new brand ambassador of Swiss luxury brand Tag Heuer.

At the N.Y.C. event announcing her new campaign with Tag Heuer, a company renown for its high-end wristwatches, Hadid stepped out wearing a black fur coat and a sleek braid in her hair. Immediately upon arriving at Equinox, she walked the red carpet in front of guests, who stood sipping champagne and cheered on Hadid for her latest accomplishment. Once onstage. Hadid stripped off her fur jacket and wore boxing gloves to show off her fitness moves for the crowd.

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Following the red carpet, Hadid chatted with InStyle about the pressures of fashion week and her new gig. Appropriately, her new campaign with Tag Heuer uses the hashtag #Don'tCrackUnderPressure and Hadid says her secret to remaining calm given the many demands on her is to re-center with old childhood friends. "I think it's for sure my best girlfriends, you know?" Hadid tells InStyle.

"People who are not really in the business or who just understand me. I'm really lucky because a lot of them live here [in N.Y.C.] and I can just go over and hang out with them, watch a movie, and they keep me grounded and balanced," she says. "I feel like that is all I need to not be under so much pressure."

And of her excitement about representing Tag Heuer, Hadid says she is grateful for the opportunities that have come her way, especially now, during NYFW. "You know what, this season has really been one of the craziest seasons I've had. I've never been more tired in my life," Hadid tells InStyle. "But, I was just in the car talking with my agent and I just feel so lucky that I'm able to do all of this. I feel so lucky and so happy."