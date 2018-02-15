What We Loved at New York Fashion Week

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, New York Fashion Week was held at one, single location; a magical place called Bryant Park. Then, New York Fashion Week moved to another single location, this time, uptown; another magical place called Lincoln Center. And then everything sort of went haywire, location wise. It's certainly exciting seeing all these buildings and spaces around Manhattan where designers show their collections (Bottega Veneta showed at the New York Stock Exchange! Wang showed at the old Condé Nast building!) but nowadays, you spend more time trying to get to a show then you do seeing the actual clothes.

With that in mind, we bring you uninterrupted photos of our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. No NYC traffic. No crowded elevators. Just. The. Clothes.