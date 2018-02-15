What We Loved at New York Fashion Week

David X Prutting/BFA.com
Ruthie Friedlander
Feb 15, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, New York Fashion Week was held at one, single location; a magical place called Bryant Park. Then, New York Fashion Week moved to another single location, this time, uptown; another magical place called Lincoln Center. And then everything sort of went haywire, location wise. It's certainly exciting seeing all these buildings and spaces around Manhattan where designers show their collections (Bottega Veneta showed at the New York Stock Exchange! Wang showed at the old Condé Nast building!) but nowadays, you spend more time trying to get to a show then you do seeing the actual clothes.

VIDEO: See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

 

With that in mind, we bring you uninterrupted photos of our favorite looks from New York Fashion Week. No NYC traffic. No crowded elevators. Just. The. Clothes.  

1 of 61 Getty Images

Brock Collection

Advertisement
2 of 61 Getty Images

Self-Portrait

3 of 61 Getty Images

Linder

Advertisement
4 of 61 Getty Images

Brock Collection

Advertisement
5 of 61 Getty Images

Bottega Veneta

Advertisement
6 of 61 Getty Images

Bottega Veneta

Advertisement
7 of 61 Getty Images

Self-Portrait

Advertisement
8 of 61 Getty Images

Cushnie Et Ochs

Advertisement
9 of 61 Getty Images

Jill Stuart

Advertisement
10 of 61 Getty Images

Alice McCall

Advertisement
11 of 61 Getty Images

Dion Lee

Advertisement
12 of 61 Getty Images

Dion Lee

Advertisement
13 of 61 Getty Images

Dion Lee

Advertisement
14 of 61 Getty Images

R13

Advertisement
15 of 61 Getty Images

Matthew Adams Dolan

Advertisement
16 of 61 Getty Images

Bottega Veneta

Advertisement
17 of 61 Getty Images

Matthew Adams Dolan

Advertisement
18 of 61 Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan

Advertisement
19 of 61 Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan

Advertisement
20 of 61 Courtesy of Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan

Advertisement
21 of 61 Catwalking/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Advertisement
22 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Christian Siriano

Advertisement
23 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Christian Siriano

Advertisement
24 of 61 JP Yim/Getty Images

Alexander Wang

Advertisement
25 of 61 JP Yim/Getty Images

Alexander Wang

Advertisement
26 of 61 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexander Wang

Advertisement
27 of 61 JP Yim/Getty Images

Alexander Wang

Advertisement
28 of 61 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mansur Gavriel

Advertisement
29 of 61 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Tibi

Advertisement
30 of 61 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Tibi

Advertisement
31 of 61 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell

Advertisement
32 of 61 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell

Advertisement
33 of 61 Victor VIRGILE/Getty Images

Brandon Maxwell

Advertisement
34 of 61 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Advertisement
35 of 61 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Derek Lam

Advertisement
36 of 61 Albert Urso/Getty Images

Zero Maria Cornejo

Advertisement
37 of 61 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Carolina Herrera

Advertisement
38 of 61 Catwalking/Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta

Advertisement
39 of 61 Catwalking/Getty Images

Oscar de la Renta

Advertisement
40 of 61 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zimmermann

Advertisement
41 of 61 Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung

Advertisement
42 of 61 Mark Leibowitz

The Row

Advertisement
43 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Ralph Lauren

Advertisement
44 of 61 Mark Leibowitz

The Row

Advertisement
45 of 61 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Badgley Mischka

Advertisement
46 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Sally LaPointe

Advertisement
47 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Calvin Klein

Advertisement
48 of 61 Catwalking/Getty Images

Gabriela Hearst
Advertisement
49 of 61 Catwalking/Getty Images

Gabriela Hearst

Advertisement
50 of 61 Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Coach
Advertisement
51 of 61 David X Prutting/BFA.com

Alice & Olivia
Advertisement
52 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Calvin Klein

Advertisement
53 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Calvin Klein

Advertisement
54 of 61 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

LaQuan Smith

Advertisement
55 of 61 JP Yim/Getty Images

Michael Kors Collection

Advertisement
56 of 61 Courtesy of BOSS

Boss

Advertisement
57 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

Advertisement
58 of 61 JP Yim/Getty Images

Michael Kors Collection

Advertisement
59 of 61 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Esteban Cortazar

Advertisement
60 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

Advertisement
61 of 61 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!