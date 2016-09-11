Victoria Beckham Reveals the 5 Things She Loves from Her Spring 2017 Collection 

Neilson Barnard/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Sep 11, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

It's opposite day at Victoria Beckham. Not only has the designer debuted a new, very casual look for herself, but she has also introduced a spring 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week counterintuitively brimming with winter elements. Boots for summer? Warm-weather leather? Breezy summery dresses cut from crushed velvet? In theory, it shouldn't have worked, but it did, and that striking contrast between on-season ideas with off-season materials has given VB a burst of creativity and energy. "I feel like I've come into my own with this season," she tells a crowd of reporters backstage after the show. 

There's something about her effusive spirit that's contagious. In the last few seasons, she has repositioned the brand, pushing it forward with an evolved look that's making it increasingly hard for us to remember that this is the same line that made its name on fitted dresses. "It feels new and fresh," she repeats after every point. And it's true: her spring 2017 offering does feel truly modern—something we're psyched about. Below, read on to find the five things she loves about her spring 2017 collection.

1 of 5 Neilson Barnard/Getty

The Bold Shades

Bold shades of peppermint, orange, and lavender popped against a predominantly all-white line-up. "When I saw peppermint for the first time in the studio, I was so excited," she says. "It's so light and such a beautiful strong color."

2 of 5 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Warm-Weather Leather

"That's printed leather that we then pleated," Beckham says. "It's really light, and that's why I was so attracted to it." 

3 of 5 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Soft Bra Tops

"Corsetry is something that I've been doing since my first collection—it's very much something that people associate with me," Beckham says. "I'm evolving it with a feminine take on the bra top." She layered sexy bralettes under slouchy menswear-inspired separates for a neat feminine-masculine juxtaposition.

4 of 5 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Pleated Velvets

"Velvet is normally something that does feel quite heavy and wintery," Beckham says. "It's an interesting take on velvet—we washed it, we pleated it. I'm taking these fabrics and making them feel new and fresh, fabrics I love, but don't wear for that reason. It's a lot about fabric development; we're doing a lot of very exciting things in-house."

5 of 5 Neilson Barnard/Getty

Summer Boots

"I love the summer boot—I can't remember the last time I saw a boot that was light, that looked cool and that felt new and fresh," she says. "I'm really excited to wear that boot."

