Victoria Beckham Reveals the 5 Things She Loves from Her Spring 2017 Collection 

It's opposite day at Victoria Beckham. Not only has the designer debuted a new, very casual look for herself, but she has also introduced a spring 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week counterintuitively brimming with winter elements. Boots for summer? Warm-weather leather? Breezy summery dresses cut from crushed velvet? In theory, it shouldn't have worked, but it did, and that striking contrast between on-season ideas with off-season materials has given VB a burst of creativity and energy. "I feel like I've come into my own with this season," she tells a crowd of reporters backstage after the show.

There's something about her effusive spirit that's contagious. In the last few seasons, she has repositioned the brand, pushing it forward with an evolved look that's making it increasingly hard for us to remember that this is the same line that made its name on fitted dresses. "It feels new and fresh," she repeats after every point. And it's true: her spring 2017 offering does feel truly modern—something we're psyched about. Below, read on to find the five things she loves about her spring 2017 collection.