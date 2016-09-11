Victoria Beckham Goes Surprisingly Casual at Her Spring 2017 Show—Here's Why

Ever since Victoria Beckham landed in New York City in the days before her spring 2017 show at New York Fashion Week, she has unwittingly made headlines for her new, very non-VB-like approach to her usual off-duty uniform—relaxed oversized tops with slouchy pants or baggy jeans, and finished with strappy flat sandals. Flats! Who was this woman? Where were her fitted dresses and platform pumps?

Of course we should have known that her streak of relaxed looks was fashion foreshadowing at its finest. The designer took her bow at her spring 2017 show in her most casual look yet. Let us rephrase: Her most effortless, comfortably chic look yet. She wore a roomy striped button-down shirt with the sleeves haphazardly cuffed all the way up to her elbow, tucked into a pair of low-slung belted linen pants and flat wide-strap sandals, simultaneously perfecting that whole pants-and-sandals thing and taking the combo to the next level. Easy, effortless, and still, so, so posh.

RELATED: Why Gigi Hadid Wowed at Tommy Hilfiger's SS17 Show

"I've done it for a few seasons now," Beckham explains backstage after the show when another journalist pointed out her flats. "There's so much going on, there's so much running around and I have got to be comfortable. I might change into heels for lunch with my husband, but this has been me all week, like this."

And speaking of her husband, David and their eldest Brooklyn both showed up and lent their support, taking their front row seats (no Harper in sight, unfortunately) at the show and waited patiently afterwards backstage. Beckham love, forever.