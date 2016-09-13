Jessica Alba Got Faux Freckles at Tory Burch—Plus 6 Other Things to Know About the Show

New York Fashion Week starts early and ends late, and if you don't have the stamina (or an IV drip of caffeine), then the struggle can get real pretty quickly. But not even the most staunchly morning-averse night owl would miss Tory Burch's 9 a.m. show—one of the earliest on the calendar. Happy and vibrant, her shows never fail to deliver saturated colors and bold prints, making it arguably one of the best ways to start the day. Factor in a cool new location and an even cooler front row, and there's no question about it. Keep reading to find out everything that happened at Tory Burch's spring 2017 show.

1. After seasons of staging her shows at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, the designer switched things up and went for the brand sparkling new Whitney Museum location that opened last year in the Meatpacking District.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

2. Tory Burch outfitted the models in matching Tory Sport track suits during prep time.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

3. Honest Beauty makeup was used to give models a natural glow, complete with faux freckles, which were drawn on with the brand's True Velvet Eyeliner in Cocoa—a look that Jessica Alba also had done backstage prior to the show. "Look," she told InStyle Fashion Director Melissa Rubini in the front row. "Freckles!"

4. Beyoncé's protégés Chloe and Halle Bailey (aka the coolest girls around) also took their seats in the front row, both clad in Tory Sport gear.

How could you not be obsessed with @chloeandhalle? The duo sat front row at @ToryBurch this morning, naturally. ✨📸: @instylemelissa #NYFW A video posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Sep 13, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

5. The show opened with "Massachusetts" by the Bee Gees, but quickly segued into Beyoncé, at which point, Chloe and Halle started dancing in their seats. "The playlist was amazing—everything was poppin'," Chloe said afterwards, while Halle began to sing: "They don't love you like I do."

6. Taylor Hill and Hailey Baldwin were among the big-name models cast in the show.

Getty (2)

7. The spring 2017 looks included darling preppy cardigans, sweeping split-seamed pants, and a fun color palette of kelly green, bubblegum pink, and bright orange. "The collection was absolutely amazing—I love the colors she uses, the oranges were so beautiful, it [was] fun and flirty, and different at the same time, which I love," Chloe said. And their favorite look? "The two-piece that was orange," they both said simultaneously, laughing.