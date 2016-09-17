The Top 22 Trends, Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Spring 2017 NYFW

Sep 16, 2016

They say N.Y.C. is the city that never sleeps, and it’s a statement that rings especially true during New York Fashion Week when designers stretch it into an eight (and sometimes nine)-day sprint with scheduled presentations first thing in the morning and after-parties that last all night long. But now that we’ve somewhat recovered from the emotionally and physically draining blur that is NYFW, we can see that it was all a blessing in disguise. Everything—from the packed schedule to mad-dashes between shows—allowed for excellent firsthand exposure to cool moments on the runway, next season’s trends, and new styling tricks that we can’t wait to apply IRL right now.

Surprisingly, the one article of clothing that won the week wasn't actually clothing: a bra, worn both out in the open with nothing but a pair of high-waist bottoms and layered under suit separates. As for accessories, incredible waterfall earrings that brushed the shoulders of each model earned the most Insta snaps from showgoers. Equally Insta-worthy—the stampede of uniformed models during the final lap, each clad in matching tracksuits (Alexander Wang for Adidas) or hooded jumpsuits (DKNY).

From the colors that are already trending for spring 2017 to nods to Stranger Things to emoji dresses come to life, see our favorite 22 fashion moments from the NYFW runways, below.

1 of 22 Courtesy Rachel Comey; Courtesy J. Crew

"Real People" as Models

Rachel Comey (left), J.Crew (right), Rebecca Minkoff, and Eckhaus Latta got real this season when they opted out of traditional casting and recruited non-models, instead, to present their spring 2017 (and one fall 2016) collections. The result? A refreshingly diverse, super relatable lineup that included photographers, bloggers, and event planners.

2 of 22 Chance Yeh/Getty

A Salute to Stranger Things

Stranger Things was released on Netflix only a couple of months ago, and already it’s made a major impact in fashion. Co-stars Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown had a mini reunion in the front row at Coach, while Sies Marjan included the Stranger Thing’s theme song on its playlist (pops of ‘80s neon in the collection might also be a salute to the show, as well). And finally, some have interpreted the lightbulbs hanging from the ceiling on the Marc Jacobs set as an homage to how Joyce Byers communicated to her son, who was trapped in The Upside Down. 

3 of 22 JP Yim/Getty (3)

One Sweater, Infinite Ways

Treat your knit as an accessory—knot it close to your neck (like a scarf), drape it over your shoulders (like a cape), and tie it around your waist (like a belt). Thanks, Thakoon. 

4 of 22 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Runway in the Real World

Applying a runway look IRL sometimes requires a bit of sartorial know-how, but a handful of designers, including Rebecca Minkoff, Ralph Lauren, Rachel Comey, and Eckhaus Latta (pictured), illustrated just how seamless that can be when they turned the N.Y.C. streets into a runway. Good thing the forecast read sunny skies. 

5 of 22 Randy Brooke/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Peter White/Getty

Duos Versus Squads

Tommy Hilfiger and Monse were just a couple who had us seeing double with twinning looks (shoulder-exposing looks for Monse, matching stripes for Tommy). But winning snaps came from Alexander Wang and DKNY when models stormed out in uniformed outfits for the finale. 

6 of 22 Catwalking/Getty; Thomas Concordia/WireImage; Catwalking/Getty; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Not-so-Mellow Yellow

Let’s call it the Lemonade effect. After an unforgettable music video, in which Queen Bey wielded a baseball bat in a ruffly, twirly, lemonade-y Roberto Cavalli number, we haven’t been able to stop thinking about the cheery shade. Now, our thirst has been quenched with these sunny looks from Creatures of Comfort, Marissa Webb, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Tibi. 

7 of 22 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Peter White/Getty; Catwalking/Getty (3)

Bra Out

Sun’s out, bra’s out, seems to be the mindset for spring. And for the most part, it’s unabashedly out there with frilly tops and printed pretty little things subbed in for tops. Victoria Beckham, though, struck a masculine-feminine juxtaposition when she styled hers with slouchy suit separates. "Corsetry is something that I've been doing since my first collection—it's very much something that people associate with me," Beckham said of her bra tops. "I'm evolving it with a feminine take on the bra top."

Runway looks (left to right; top to bottom): Alexander Wang, Oscar de la Renta, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra, Victoria Beckham, Tory Burch

8 of 22 Edward James/WireImage; Catwalking/Getty; JP Yim/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

Cascading Ruffles

We didn’t think it was possible, but ruffles, the girliest detailing imaginable, have gotten even girlier for spring, thanks to a waterfall of tiered frills running from the waist down.

Runway looks: Jonathan Simkhai, Altuzarra, Rodarte, Prabal Gurung

9 of 22 Courtesy Rosie Assoulin; Courtesy Banana Republic; Courtesy ADEAM

“It” Pairing Alert: Dresses and Pants

It’s a hard sell, especially when so many stars are going pantsless these days, but there’s something delightfully cool and offbeat in an effortless kind of way about a ground-grazing shirtdress over slouchy jeans (Rosie Assoulin) or a pleated asymmetric number over white denim (Banana Republic), or for an evening take, a gown over wide-leg pants (Adeam). And now that a mainstream brand like Banana Republic has adopted it, perhaps the pairing will finally stick for spring.

10 of 22 Peter White/WireImage; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Catwalking/Getty

Good-Girl Socks Gone Bad

Over-the-knee socks are polarizing in almost every aspect. You either love them or you hate them. And they conjure up images of either a preppy schoolgirl uniform or a NSFW Halloween costume. For spring, designers have carved out a new category for OTK socks, giving them the same sexy, edgy, and wearable appeal as thigh-high boots, when paired with abbreviated hemlines. Athletic socks give an edgy leather mini a sporty streak at Tommy Hilfiger, candy-colored stripes sweeten up a graphic satin mini at Marc Jacobs, while DKNY’s tonal blues get a kick of streetwear cool with slip-on sneaks.

11 of 22 Hanks/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; Peter White/Getty; Courtesy DVF

Ankle Bling

The new crop of anklets look nothing like the delicate chains from back in the day. These ones include gilded ankle stacks (Rodarte), crystal-studded cuffs (Alexander Wang), and charm-heavy strands (DVF). 

12 of 22 Courtesy DVF; Mitra/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; Courtesy Rosie Assoulin

The “Oh, Is My Top Falling Off?” Look

Drop your neckline to reveal a shoulder, à la Jennifer Beals from Flashdance or more recently, Kim Kardashian West at the 2016 MTV VMAs. And then feign obliviousness, naturally.

Runway looks: DVF, Self-Portrait, Rosie Assoulin

13 of 22 JP Yim/Getty; Courtesy DVF; Peter White/Getty

Extra-Long Belts

Clasp, cinch, and let the tail hang long. The easiest way to achieve the look? Borrow a belt from the boys. Done and done.

Runway looks: Tibi, DVF, Victoria Beckham

14 of 22 Peter White/Getty; Albert Urso/Getty; Robert Mitra/WWD/REX/Shutterstock; Peter White/Getty

Seam Splits

The next evolution of cut-outs? Faux rips along the seams, revealing teeny-tiny glimpses of skin. Of course, you could always take the DIY route and take scissors to your clothing, but then you’ll look like this

Runway looks: 3.1 Phillip Lim, DKNY, Self-Portrait, 3.1 Phillip Lim

15 of 22 JP Yim/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The Red Dancing Lady

When you can sum up a fashion trend with a single emoji

Runway looks: Rodarte, Hellessey, Oscar de la Renta

16 of 22 Catwalking/Getty; Peter White/Getty (3)

A Motif We Love

Why wear your heart on your sleeve when you can all over or blatantly displayed across your chest?

Runway looks: Rodarte, Anna Sui, Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler

17 of 22 Catwalking/Getty; Fernanda Calfat/Getty; Peter White/Getty; JP Yim/Getty; Catwalking/Getty

Insta-Worthy Earrings

Things that garner likes: decadent, over-the-top ear candy that’s worth its weight in social media gold.

Runway looks (from left to right): Proenza Schouler, CG by Chris Gelinas, Delpozo, Altuzarra, Creatures of the Wind

18 of 22 Peter White/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Peter White/Getty (2)

Complete Transparency

The sheer trend isn’t going anywhere, but at least designers are taking everyone’s comfort level into consideration for spring. On the runway, see-through overlays ranged from the mild (like an elegant skirt over a floral brocade mini at Delpozo) to transparent layers at Coach and DKNY over teeny-tiny briefs.  

Runway looks: Coach, Delpozo, Anna Sui, DKNY

19 of 22 Peter White/Getty; TWP/Getty; Edward James/WireImage; Peter White/Getty

Statement Flatforms

When you want the lift without the painful arch, flatforms are, really, the only solution. It’s no wonder they’re back—and louder than ever.

Runway looks (from left to right; top to bottom): Anna Sui, Coach, Proenza Schouler, 3.1 Phillip Lim

20 of 22 Catwalking/Getty; Randy Brooke/WireImage; Courtesy Tom Ford; ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty; Peter White/Getty (2); Randy Brooke/WireImage

Surprise Supermodel Cameos

You know you’ve made it as a supermodel when you’ve graduated beyond the runway. But a handful of veterans returned to the NYFW scene for their designer BFFs, including Liya Kebede (at Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren), Adriana Lima (at Marc Jacobs), Karlie Kloss (at Marc Jacobs), Joan Smalls (at Michael Kors), Amber Valletta (at Tom Ford), Carolyn Murphy (at Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren), and Irina Shayk (at Marc Jacobs). 

21 of 22 Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Courtesy Elizabeth and James; Catwalking/Getty

New Takes on Shirting

As much as we love the timeless button-down shirt, we always enjoy a new twist to a good ol’ classic: mismatched one-shoulder shirtdresses at Monse, wrap styles at Elizabeth and James, and shirts sliced into crop tops and mini skirts at Alexander Wang.

22 of 22 Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

See Now, Buy Now, Wear Now

The buzzy “see now, buy now, wear now” concept has taken over the fashion industry. Instead of waiting six months for pieces to hit stores, many (including Tom Ford, Thakoon, Ralph Lauren, Opening Ceremony) have given consumers the option to buy merch right off the runway. Shop all the buy now, wear now merch here

