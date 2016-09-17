The Top 22 Trends, Ideas, and Styling Tricks We Loved from Spring 2017 NYFW

They say N.Y.C. is the city that never sleeps, and it’s a statement that rings especially true during New York Fashion Week when designers stretch it into an eight (and sometimes nine)-day sprint with scheduled presentations first thing in the morning and after-parties that last all night long. But now that we’ve somewhat recovered from the emotionally and physically draining blur that is NYFW, we can see that it was all a blessing in disguise. Everything—from the packed schedule to mad-dashes between shows—allowed for excellent firsthand exposure to cool moments on the runway, next season’s trends, and new styling tricks that we can’t wait to apply IRL right now.

Surprisingly, the one article of clothing that won the week wasn't actually clothing: a bra, worn both out in the open with nothing but a pair of high-waist bottoms and layered under suit separates. As for accessories, incredible waterfall earrings that brushed the shoulders of each model earned the most Insta snaps from showgoers. Equally Insta-worthy—the stampede of uniformed models during the final lap, each clad in matching tracksuits (Alexander Wang for Adidas) or hooded jumpsuits (DKNY).

From the colors that are already trending for spring 2017 to nods to Stranger Things to emoji dresses come to life, see our favorite 22 fashion moments from the NYFW runways, below.