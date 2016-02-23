The 22 Trends, Fashion Ideas, and Styling Tricks That We Loved From Fall 2016 #NYFW

Courtesy; Getty Images
InStyle Staff
Feb 23, 2016 @ 9:00 am

After eight days of running around Manhattan in frigid temperatures, another New York Fashion Week is in the books. Our InStyle editors frequented hundreds of shows—sometimes in teetering heels and on a diet of coffee alone—to bring you what’s new on the runways. There were micro florals and handkerchief hems at Altuzarra and mixed menswear prints at Derek Lam and Michael Kors, but, of course, that’s not all. Ahead, we break down the 22 trends, ideas, and styling tricks (that you can shop now—why wait until August?) that dominated the fall/winter 2016 shows. You can thank us later. 

1 of 28 Courtesy DVF; Courtesy (2)

SEE NOW, BUY NOW, WEAR NOW

Designers, including Rebecca Minkoff, Diane von Furstenberg and Michael Kors, adopted a direct-to-consumer model for the season, giving shoppers the option to buy runway wares immediately after the show. Consider this the new fashion experience. 

Diane von Furstenberg maxi dress, $698; dvf.com. Rebecca Minkoff jacket, $598; rebeccaminkoff.com. Michael Kors Collection top, $1,595; michaelkors.com.

2 of 28 Getty Images(3)

LIQUID SILVER

Forget gold, it was gunmetal silver that caught our eye on the runways. Wear with a blazer and turtleneck a la Jill Stuart or with matching accessories, as seen at Cushnie et Ochs and Opening Ceremony.

3 of 28 Courtesy

Shop the Trend

Topshop Unique dress, $435; topshop.com

4 of 28 Getty Images (2)

Extreme Ruffles

Unusual asymmetric ruffles popped up at new label Sies Marjan and Rodarte in the form of pull-overs, Gothic-tinged dresses, and knee-high boots. The sweet motif just got ultra-cool. 

5 of 28 Getty Images (3)

Mixed Menswear Fabrics

We're fans of borrowing from the boys, so when various menswear checks, like herringbones and glen plaids, appeared mixed together on the Michael Kors Collection, Derek Lam, and Calvin Klein Colelction runways, it was an office-friendly #girlboss idea we could get behind. 

6 of 28 Getty Images (3)

Buttons as Embellishment

Designers opted out of superfluous sparkle in favor of the practical button for fall. The flourish adorned all sorts of pieces, from plunging V-neck midi dresses at Carolina Herrera to chunky knit sweaters at Monse to white day dresses at Prabal Gurung. Use discretion when unbuttoning. 

7 of 28 Getty Images (2)

Extra-Long Sleeves

Go long—extra long—with sleeves that extend past your hands to capture the effortless nonchalance seen at Tibi, Jason Wu, and Creatures of Comfort. 

8 of 28 Courtesy; Catwalking/Getty Images

EVENING GOES LOW-KEY

Dress down a white gown or formal separates by accessorizing with a flat brogue. It's a cool-girl trick that's totally unexpected.

Runway looks, from left: Gabriela Hearst, Victoria Beckham

 

9 of 28 Courtesy (2)

Get the Look

Rebecca Minkoff dress, $648; rebeccaminkoff.com. Burberry London brogues, $675; mytheresa.com

10 of 28 Getty Images (2)

FLARED EVERYTHING

Fluted silhouettes are nothing new—hello, flared jeans—but wearing two flares at once feels fresh. Consider pairing a sweeping coat and fluttering cropped pants, like at Creatures of the Wind, or sporting an easy dress with billowy sleeves and skirt, like at Jonathan Simkhai.

11 of 28 Courtesy (2)

Get the Look

Calvin Klein Collection pants, $712; farfetch.com. Zara top, $40; zara.com

12 of 28 Getty Images (4)

FURRY TOUCHES 

Swap your furry stoles and chubbies in favor of plush collars and belts. Treat the accent sparingly—just a touch is enough. 

Runway looks, clockwise from top left: Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Jason Wu 

13 of 28 Courtesy (2)

Shop the Trend

From left: BEX nyc, $49 (originally $70); shopbop.com. Topshop, $15 (originally $70); topshop.com

14 of 28 Getty Images (5)

LAYERED SLEEVES

This is such an easy trick that we love. Simply layer a short-sleeved blouse, preferably with a bit of room, over a finely knit long-sleeve top for a warm and thought-out look. 

Runway looks, from left: BCBG, Tommy Hilfiger, Opening Ceremony, Jill Stuart, Suno

15 of 28 Courtesy (2)

Mansur Gavriel Goes Patent

Our love of all things Mansur Gavriel is well documented, so when the brand debuted a patent finish on its cool minimalist styles, we couldn't help but swoon.

Advertisement
16 of 28 Courtesy; Edward James/WireImage

Pink Suits

Even when sporting a suit, we like to show off our feminine side. And what better way to do that than choosing one washed in a blush hue?

Runway looks, from left: Gabriela Hearst, Creatures of Comfort

17 of 28 Getty Images (3)

SCARF HEMS

To put it simply, asymmetric scarf hems ruled. They had a streetwear edge at Public School, a worldly quality at Altuzarra, and an everyday wearability at BCBG. Consider this your new skirt silhouette. 

18 of 28 Getty Images (3)

Subtle Slits

It's tough to show skin in the colder months, which is why Proenza Schouler, Cushnie et Ochs, and Victoria Beckham got creative with subtle slits and cut-outs in body-skimming dresses. 

19 of 28 Peter White/Getty Images

SCARF-AND-BAG COMBOS 

Tying a scarf onto one's bag is nothing new, but Altuzarra showed us a new trick by weaving a paisley scarf into a chain-link strap saddle bag. 

20 of 28 Courtesy (4)

Get the Look

Frop top, left to right: Gucci scarf, $246; matchesfashion.com. Vince bag, $345; shopbop.com. Rebecca Minkoff bag, $295; shopbop.com. Rokins scarf, $108; selfridges.com

21 of 28 Courtesy (2); Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Paul Andrew's FANCY FOOTWEAR

Throughout fashion month, the name Paul Andrew will continue to pop up because the shoe designer collaborated with 11 houses (pictured above: Rosie Assoulin, Tanya Taylor, and Jonathan Simkhai) for the fall 2016 season.

22 of 28 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Courtesy; Thomas Concordia/WireImage

The Choker Comeback

The jewelry of the moment? Black chokers that tightly encircle one's neck. At Adam Selman, they were fanciful and Gothic, but at Rosie Assoulin and Alexander Wang, they exuded a modern badass edge.

23 of 28 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Trend

From top: ASOS, $9; asos.com. Akira, $17; shopakira.com. Fallon, $375; barneys.com

24 of 28 Courtesy; Noam Galai/Getty Images; Courtesy

STANDOUT SILVER EARRINGS

The oversize earring movement has been a trend for seasons, but for fall, they came in the form of strong sculputural silver pieces. Wear just one a la Trademark, or both, like at Creatures of the Wind and Adeam.

25 of 28 Courtesy (3)

Shop the Trend

From left: Sophie Buhai, $550; net-a-porter.com. Arme De L'Amour, $125; net-a-porter.com. Jennifer Fisher, $245; jenniferfisherjewelry.com

26 of 28 Getty Images (2); Courtesy

COLORFUL VELVET

Velvet is a cold-weather must, but for fall, the plush fabric got washed in rich hues, like rust at 3.1 Phillip Lim, petal pink at Monse, and gold at M. Martin.

27 of 28 Courtesy; Randy Brooke/WireImage

ELEVATED EVERYDAY JACKETS 

The parkas at Self-Portrait and the moto jackets at Marc Jacobs were elevated, thanks to luxe accents, like lace and fur.

28 of 28 Getty Images (3)

MICRO FLORALS

Small in size, but big in impact, dark mini florals appeared on the runways at Tory Burch, Altuzarra, and Michael Kors Collection. 

