The 22 Trends, Fashion Ideas, and Styling Tricks That We Loved From Fall 2016 #NYFW

Courtesy; Getty Images
After eight days of running around Manhattan in frigid temperatures, another New York Fashion Week is in the books. Our InStyle editors frequented hundreds of shows—sometimes in teetering heels and on a diet of coffee alone—to bring you what’s new on the runways. There were micro florals and handkerchief hems at Altuzarra and mixed menswear prints at Derek Lam and Michael Kors, but, of course, that’s not all. Ahead, we break down the 22 trends, ideas, and styling tricks (that you can shop now—why wait until August?) that dominated the fall/winter 2016 shows. You can thank us later.
