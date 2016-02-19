The Top 9 Coat Trends from the Fall 2016 Shows at New York Fashion Week

One of the worst things about hitting the fall/winter shows in New York is that it falls during the coldest month of the year. Even though we were lucky enough this season to not have to endure a blizzard while shuttling between shows, we weren't exempted from temps that plummeted down to 1 degree. But what makes it all better (or worst, depending on how you look at it) is the fine selection of coats that we wish we could rip off the runways and cuddle into—pronto.

Since that's not the case (well, with the exception of a few), at least we can take inspiration and immediately apply them IRL, with the promise that the trend will live until at least the following year. Once again, fluffy shearling coats promise to be big, along with adult takes on the cute toggle coat. For statement-making toppers, a flurry of graphic furs and spring-happy shades had us completely smitten. From minimalist coats (with a touch of interest) to patchworked pieces, keep scrolling to see the top 9 coat trends that you can wear now—and next winter.

1 of 9 Courtesy Rebecca Taylor; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Trend: Shearling

The fluffy material continues to blanket outerwear for fall 2016, from sweeping coats to shorter styles.

Runway looks, from left: Rebecca Taylor, BCBG Max Azria, and Coach

2 of 9 Courtesy; Catwalking/Getty Images; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

Trend: Graphic Fur

Furs got the statement-making treatment, with color-blocked squares, playful intersecting lines, and bold windowpane grids. 

Runway looks, from left: Gabriela Hearst, Oscar de la Renta, and Jason Wu

3 of 9 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Victor Virgile/Getty Images; Catwalking/Getty Images

Trend: Spring-Happy Shades

Designers merged seasons and gave their winter coats a refreshing summery spin in cheery colors, like bubblegum pink, orange sherbet, and baby blue.

Runway looks, from left: J. Crew, Boss, and Michael Kors Collection

4 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images; Catwalking/Getty Images; Victor Virgile/Getty Images

Trend: Minimalist with Interest

Touches of interest, like a sculpted bodice, laced-up lapels, and raw edges, put a playful finish on otherwise super minimalist coats. 

Runway looks, from left: Delpozo, Prabal Gurung, and Victoria Beckham

5 of 9 Victor Virgile/Getty Images; Edward James/WireImage; Catwalking/Getty Images

Trend: Patchwork

There's nothing DIY about these patchworked pieces—designers took a sophisticated approach with graphic shapes, furs, and muted hues that felt super luxe. 

Runway looks, from left: Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, and Ralph Lauren Collection

6 of 9 Catwalking/Getty Images; Victor Virgile/Getty Images (2)

Trend: Toggle Coats

Toggles got a high-fashion, grown-up makeover for fall that ranged from crisp and minimal to edgy and bold.

Runway looks, from left: Prabal Gurung, Derek Lam, and Altuzarra

7 of 9 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Courtesy Frame Denim; Randy Brooke/WireImage

Trend: Cropped Peacoats

The classic navy peacoat gets a boxy crop for fall.

Runway looks, from left: Tommy Hilfiger, Frame Denim, and Tibi

8 of 9 Randy Brooke/WireImage; Courtesy The Row; Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Trend: Camel Leather

Nothing can beat that rich camel hue. Simply divine. The best part? It works for every silhouette—A-line, fit-and-flared, and trench.

Runway looks, from left: Derek Lam, The Row, and Banana Republic

9 of 9 Edward James/WireImage; Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic; Catwalking/Getty Images

Trend: Oversized

Take fit out of the equation with oversized shapes (think: sloping shoulders, elongated sleeves, and a shin-grazing length) for a devil-may-care "borrowed-from-the-boys" attitude.

Runway looks, from left: Public School, Marc Jacobs, and Victoria Beckham

