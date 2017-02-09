15 Things InStyle Editors Wanted to Buy Immediately from Tommy Hilfiger’s Show

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
InStyle Staff
Feb 09, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

The See Now, Buy Now model is great for instant gratification—and horrible for people with a shopping problem. See it? Want it? Buy it. That’s a little bit about how things went for shopaholics when Tommy Hilfiger’s second collection with Gigi Hadid became available online during the fashion show in L.A. So what were we anxiously waiting to add to our carts?

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's New Barbie Doll Has Us Doing a Double Take

 

Some of the stuff is already sold out, but if for nothing but inspiration (or waiting lists …), here are the things the InStyle editors wanted to buy instantly from the runway.

Shop the Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi collection on tommyhilfiger.com.

1 of 15 courtesy

STAR SWEATSHIRT

“There’s nothing better than a perfectly worn in, faded, oversized sweatshirt. And Tommy and Gigi have made me my new favorite one!” —Ruthie Friedlander, Site Director

2 of 15 courtesy

OVERSIZED PATCHWORK TOP

“I loved the oversized rugby on Joan Smalls, which looks a lot like this …” —Sam Broekema, Accessories Director

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $169 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 courtesy

BABY TEE

“Quite possibly the slogan of the year. We certainly are always better when we come together. Bravo Tommy and Gigi.” —Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $60 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 courtesy

PATCHWORK MAXI SKIRT

"Loooove this maxiskirt. The colorblocking is so fun. I can start wearing it now with a cashmere sweater to bring color to my winter wardrobe and for summer it will look great with a white T-shirt or one shoulder top. Must have!" —Melisssa Rubini, Fashion Director

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $360 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 courtesy

PATCHWORK BODYSUIT

"I love the Americana bodysuit that my girl Romee Strijd wore in Look 38. I love how simple yet festive it is—perfect to wear all spring and summer long." —Macey Hall, Senior Social Media Manager

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $130 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 courtesy

CROPPED HOODIE

"You’ll find me wearing this hoodie over a bikini and denim shorts after a day at the beach this summer. The patch feels nostalgic and the camera of course has a special place in my heart." — Sarah Balch, Photo Editor

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $169 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 courtesy

COLORBLOCK CROP TOP

"This Mondrian-inspired top (or skirt) is an easy punch of color and graphics that will amp up any look." —Hana Asbrink, Digital News Editor

available at tommyhilfiger.com $100 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 courtesy

LEATHER MINISKIRT

“I'm eyeing this leather miniskirt, which I'll pair with a sweater, tights, and boots for the imminent winter storm and bare legs and a T-shirt come summer.” —Claire Stern, Associate Editor

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $325 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 courtesy

NETTED CARDIGAN

“I love this mesh varsity sweater to throw over a bathing suit or even a tank to wear with jeans. I also love that it has a 'G' on it since my name is Glynis!” —Glynis Costin, West Coast Bureau Chief

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $200 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 courtesy

ANKLE BOOTS

“Did I just find my next go-to black ankle bootie? (Hint: The answer is yes.)” — Kim Duong, Digital Fashion Assistant

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $630 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 courtesy

RED PATCHWORK TOTE

“With an N.Y.C. blizzard imminent, I'm dreaming of spring break. I can't wait to pile my SPF, favorite book, and sunnies into this chic red, white, and blue tote and head to the beach.” —Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $290 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 courtesy

STRIPED ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

“Love a one-piece!” —Ali Pew, Senior Style Editor

available at tommyhilfiger.com $130 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 courtesy

COLORBLOCK MINISKIRT

“I loved the graphic colorblocking from the new collection. It feels bold and modern and will be a fun way to work pops of color into any outfit.” —Ann Jacoby, Fashion Assistant

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $120 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 courtesy

MAXI WRAP DRESS

“That red striped maxidress has my name all over it. It's classic, but the wide stripe feels modern, and it looks like it has the exact amount of twirl to make me feel like the red dress dancing lady emoji.” —Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $295 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 courtesy

BOMBER JACKET

"Just when I thought I’d clawed my way out of my intense addiction to bomber jackets, this happened. Satin, patches, and retro piping? Just too good!" — Courtney Higgs, Editorial Assistant

Tommy Hilfiger available at tommyhilfiger.com $399 SHOP NOW

