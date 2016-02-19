The Best Statement Coats Spotted During #NYFW

New York Fashion Week: 8 days that are filled with tons—and we mean tons—of style inspiration. While there are plenty of designer creations that debut on the runway, the photog-ready street style ensembles that #NYFW show-goers wear all week long are just as influential. And with days that hit record low temps (it was 1 degree this past Saturday!), amazing statement coats were spotted all around the city.

From textured toppers and colorblock coats to snakeskin jackets and shaggy fringed styles, this season's street style outerwear went beyond your traditional peacoats. These pieces prove that it is possible to bundle up without sacrificing your personal style. Ahead, 10 looks that made us do a double take at #NYFW.

RELATED: Sometimes, NYFW Can Feel a Lot Like High School