The Best Statement Coats Spotted During #NYFW

New York Fashion Week8 days that are filled with tons—and we mean tons—of style inspiration. While there are plenty of designer creations that debut on the runway, the photog-ready street style ensembles that #NYFW show-goers wear all week long are just as influential. And with days that hit record low temps (it was 1 degree this past Saturday!), amazing statement coats were spotted all around the city.                     

From textured toppers and colorblock coats to snakeskin jackets and shaggy fringed styles, this season's street style outerwear went beyond your traditional peacoats. These pieces prove that it is possible to bundle up without sacrificing your personal style. Ahead, 10 looks that made us do a double take at #NYFW.

1 of 9 Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

A Not-So-Basic Puffer

The unique A-line silhouette and fur accents puts traditional puffer coats to shame. 

2 of 9 Georgie Wileman/Getty Images

A Shaggy Fringed Style

All eyes were on this fringed Marco de Vincenzo coat as it swished and swayed with each and every step. 

3 of 9 Georgie Wileman/Getty Images

A Geometric Color Block Coat

We love the mix of hot pink with neutral hues, like camel, cream, and navy. 

4 of 9 Timur Emek/Getty Images

A Dual Textured Jacket

The snakeskin and bright fur sleeves certainly made us stop and look. 

5 of 9 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

A Chic Shearling

Shearling coats were everywhere this season—both on the runways and the streets. 

6 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Pretty in Pink

This pink coat is the perfect way to brighten up a dreary winter day. 

7 of 9 Timur Emek/Getty Images

Bold & Blue

The voluminous sleeves and colorful bird motif take this blue topper to another level. 

8 of 9 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A Tonal & Textured Chubby

This eye-grabbing coat is true street style photographer bait. 

9 of 9 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

A Cozy Winter White Standout

Nothing is as cozy as a plush white coat. We love how it's worn with classic blue jeans. 

