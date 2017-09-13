Suprise! NYFW's It Bag Is No Longer Just for the Beach

Nothing screams effortlessly cool quite like a straw bag. Just look to Jane Birkin for proof. While fall may be fast approaching, we already have our eye on the trend for warm winter getaways thanks to the influx of chic takes we saw during New York Fashion Week.

This season, several designers put out their own spin on the straw bag, proving the classic accessory is way more than just a carryall for your beach towel. From clutches to a petite micro version, check out the coolest straw bags that the spring runway had to offer!

