5 Easy Street Style Hacks to Steal from New York Fashion Week

The day I stopped envying street style stars is the day I realized they’re basically providing free wardrobe advice. Think about it: Before those girls landed on your Instagram feed, they had to hunt down the season’s coolest clothes and put them together in a way that’s worth being photographed. When it comes to you and I trying the look, all the hard work is done!

VIDEO: Runway Remix: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

This last scene outside this last New York Fashion Week, especially, has offered boundless new ideas to consider. Below, I’ve compiled five at the top of my personal list for hitting that perfect balance between being completely of-the-moment but not so tricky I can’t do half asleep in 15 minutes. (So … mornings at least 5 days a week, amiright?)

The Top Trends of NYFW Spring 2018 and How to Wear Them

I’ve also shopped out the hero pieces of each ensemble, but take note that most of these combinations are easily adjusted to things you already own. Like, for instance, don’t have an emoji dancer dress for tip numero tres? A similar silhouette in a different color and fabric works just as well. What’s going to get you noticed here is putting together pieces in a way people won’t expect—remember, that what landed this bunch online in the first place.