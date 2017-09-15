5 Easy Street Style Hacks to Steal from New York Fashion Week

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 15, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

The day I stopped envying street style stars is the day I realized they’re basically providing free wardrobe advice. Think about it: Before those girls landed on your Instagram feed, they had to hunt down the season’s coolest clothes and put them together in a way that’s worth being photographed. When it comes to you and I trying the look, all the hard work is done!

This last scene outside this last New York Fashion Week, especially, has offered boundless new ideas to consider. Below, I’ve compiled five at the top of my personal list for hitting that perfect balance between being completely of-the-moment but not so tricky I can’t do half asleep in 15 minutes. (So … mornings at least 5 days a week, amiright?)

I’ve also shopped out the hero pieces of each ensemble, but take note that most of these combinations are easily adjusted to things you already own. Like, for instance, don’t have an emoji dancer dress for tip numero tres? A similar silhouette in a different color and fabric works just as well. What’s going to get you noticed here is putting together pieces in a way people won’t expect—remember, that what landed this bunch online in the first place.

Short Skirt + Long Jacket

I’m going to spare you the cheesy Cake joke here, and get right to crux of what make this pairing work: dramatically contrasting proportions. Meanwhile, quirky touches—note the playful silver brogues and logo tee—ensure the finished ensemble is more high fashion than subway flasher.

Bonus Level: Blue hair, blue shades... need I say more?

Shop the look: Sleepy Jones t-shirt, $65; net-a-porter.com. Zara trench, $90; zara.com. Ganni skirt, $45; theoutnet.com.

Satin Skirt + Cowboy Boots

Calvin Klein showed head-to-toe rodeo wear, but IRL total commitment can feel like a costume. Avoid honky tonk vibes by balancing sturdy ranch shoes with sylph-like bias-cut skirt. 

Bonus Level: Play around with unexpected color combinations. Chocolate brown, Jetson blue, and silver? Sounds weird, looks awesome.

Shop the look: Zara skirt, $50; zara.com. Calvin Klein boots, $1,295; nordstrom.com.

Long-Sleeve Midi + Vintage-y Jeans

The key here is picking a dress that’s juuuust the right length—too long defeats the point of pants, too short feels like a teen star circa 2004. 

Bonus Level: A surprise finish of shimmer-y mermaid heels clashes in a striking, “how the heck did she think of that?!,” kind of way.

Shop the look: Anna October dress, $895; mytheresa.com. Topshop jeans, $75; us.topshop.com.

Longline Blazer + Belt Bag

What highlights your waist, holds your cell phone, and could not be any more chic? A new wave of haute fanny packs sweeping the industry—they're such a smart way to add shape to this season’s must-have menswear blazer.

Bonus Level: A tangle of gold necklaces peeking beneath your jacket adds subtle glamour.

Shop the look: Tibi blazer, $895; tibi.com. Vanessa Mooney necklace, $85; shopbop.com. Gucci fanny pack, $980; ssense.com.

Wrap Blouse + Button-down Shirt

You probably already own these silhouettes, and have worn them roughly 1747389 previous times. Here’s how to make number 1747390 something extra special.

Bonus Level: Three words: stripes on stripes.     

Shop the look: Theory shirt, $225; theory.com. Elizabeth and James blouse, $295; net-a-porter.com

