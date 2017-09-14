Star-Studded: The Best Parties of New York Fashion Week

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

No, Santa Claus isn’t coming. Instead, we’ve officially kicked off New York Fashion Week, which has already gifted us with so much late-night after-party action we’re reaching for our fourth cup of coffee in order to stay awake. Some celebrity-packed parties feel more like sleepy, perfectly scheduled cocktail hours, but at Fashion Week, people aren’t afraid to throw down.

Enter Off-White designer Virgil Abloh and model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid. The duo headed to Schutz’s Madison Avenue flagship on Wednesday to raise a glass to the brand’s fall 2017 collection. The Misshapes were on hand to officially pump the jams, but Abloh and Hadid took over, making us very curious about what, exactly, they keep on their playlists. Please share?

Pat McGrath hosted a voguing ball—yes, you read that right—in true Gotham fashion to celebrate her Labs beauty line. Naturally, McGrath only brings the best of the best, so supermodel Naomi Campbell was in the room along with Amanda Lepore, Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sofia Richie, and Pamela Anderson. If that’s not a wild guest list, we’re not sure what is.

Tom Ford, of course, brought the magic as he debuted his latest collection and launched his Fucking Fabulous fragrance. Yes, the after-party was fabulous indeed, and Karlie Kloss hugged it out with friend Joan Smalls.

Later in the week, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber and almost every model imaginable flocked to the Public Hotel rooftop for Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's new book launch. That same night, Rihanna stole the show in a hard-to-miss yellow crop top with a skirt that trailed behind at her Fenty Beauty celebration.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber (above) shared an adorable mother-daughter night out at Indochine, where they celebrated the Re/Done and Levi's capsule collection, while the Business of Fashion welcomed Selena Gomez and Jared Leto for its 500 gala and Alexander Wang's squad partied 'til the early hours of the morning following his show.

The parties, to say the least, were lit. Scroll down to see the best so far.