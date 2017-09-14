Star-Studded: The Best Parties of New York Fashion Week

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Jonathan Borge
Sep 14, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

No, Santa Claus isn’t coming. Instead, we’ve officially kicked off New York Fashion Week, which has already gifted us with so much late-night after-party action we’re reaching for our fourth cup of coffee in order to stay awake. Some celebrity-packed parties feel more like sleepy, perfectly scheduled cocktail hours, but at Fashion Week, people aren’t afraid to throw down.

Enter Off-White designer Virgil Abloh and model-of-the-moment Bella Hadid. The duo headed to Schutz’s Madison Avenue flagship on Wednesday to raise a glass to the brand’s fall 2017 collection. The Misshapes were on hand to officially pump the jams, but Abloh and Hadid took over, making us very curious about what, exactly, they keep on their playlists. Please share?

Pat McGrath hosted a voguing ball—yes, you read that right—in true Gotham fashion to celebrate her Labs beauty line. Naturally, McGrath only brings the best of the best, so supermodel Naomi Campbell was in the room along with Amanda Lepore, Cardi B, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sofia Richie, and Pamela Anderson. If that’s not a wild guest list, we’re not sure what is.

Tom Ford, of course, brought the magic as he debuted his latest collection and launched his Fucking Fabulous fragrance. Yes, the after-party was fabulous indeed, and Karlie Kloss hugged it out with friend Joan Smalls.

Later in the week, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber and almost every model imaginable flocked to the Public Hotel rooftop for Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's new book launch. That same night, Rihanna stole the show in a hard-to-miss yellow crop top with a skirt that trailed behind at her Fenty Beauty celebration.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber (above) shared an adorable mother-daughter night out at Indochine, where they celebrated the Re/Done and Levi's capsule collection, while the Business of Fashion welcomed Selena Gomez and Jared Leto for its 500 gala and Alexander Wang's squad partied 'til the early hours of the morning following his show. 

The parties, to say the least, were lit. Scroll down to see the best so far.

1 of 72 David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Tinashe, Joan Smalls, Alexander Wang, and Bella Hadid 

at Alexander Wang's after-party. 

2 of 72 Sylvain Gaboury/Getty

Bella Hadid

at the reopening of Max Mara's Madison Avenue boutique. 

3 of 72 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ashley Graham 

at Michael Kors's Access Smart Watch party.

4 of 72 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Kate Upton 

at Michael Kors's Access Smart Watch party.

5 of 72 Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Ricky Lauren, and Dylan Lauren

at the Ralph Lauren spring 2018 show and dinner. 

6 of 72 Getty

Selena Gomez and Jared Leto

at the Business of Fashion 500 gala.

7 of 72 Getty

Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham

at the Business of Fashion 500 gala.

8 of 72 Getty

Teyana Taylor

at the Moët x Public School launch celebration.

9 of 72 Courtesy

Natalia Dyer, Amanda Steele, and Kate Mara

at the Shopbop cocktail party.

10 of 72 Courtesy

Corinne Foxx

at the Shopbop cocktail party.

11 of 72 Courtesy

Natalia Dyer

at the Shopbop cocktail party.

12 of 72 Courtesy

Kate Mara

at the Shopbop cocktail party.

13 of 72 Courtesy Hogap Kalaidjian/BFA

Ireland Baldwin

at Pinko and Coca-Cola's third capsule collection cocktail party.

14 of 72 Courtesy Hogap Kalaidjian/BFA

Alexandra Richards

at Pinko and Coca-Cola's third capsule collection cocktail party.

15 of 72 Sam Deitch/BFA.com

Paris Jackson

at Calvin Klein's 205W39NYC party.

16 of 72 Sam Deitch/BFA.com

Brooklyn Beckham

at Calvin Klein's 205W39NYC party.

17 of 72 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Paris Hilton

at Philipp Plein's show. 

18 of 72 Peter White/Getty

Dita Von Teese

at Philipp Plein's show. 

19 of 72 Peter White/Getty

Teyana Taylor

at Philipp Plein's show. 

20 of 72 Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty

Nicki Minaj

at Philipp Plein's show. 

21 of 72 Courtesy

Doutzen Kroes

at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrating the newly renovated third floor, L3.

22 of 72 Courtesy

Kate Mara and Chloe Sevigny

at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrating the newly renovated third floor, L3.

23 of 72 Courtesy

Chloe Sevigny

at Saks Fifth Avenue celebrating the newly renovated third floor, L3.

24 of 72 Charles Roussel for BFA

Hailey Baldwin

at Schutz’s Madison Avenue flagship fall 2017 collection party.

25 of 72 Charles Roussel for BFA

Leigh Lezark and Alexandre Birman

at Schutz’s Madison Avenue flagship fall 2017 collection party.

26 of 72 Pierre Suu/Getty

Adriana Lima

at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch.

27 of 72 Pierre Suu/Getty

Kendall Jenner

at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch.

28 of 72 Pierre Suu/Getty

Kim Kardashian West

at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch.

29 of 72 Pierre Suu/Getty

Kaia Gerber

at Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's book launch.

30 of 72 Steven Ferdman/Getty

Rihanna

at the launch of Fenty Beauty.

31 of 72 Courtesy BFA

Aluna George and Jonathan Simkhai 

at Jonathan Simkhai's after-party. 

32 of 72 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Riley Keough, St. Vincent, and Zoey Deutch

at Tiffany & Co.'s fragrance launch.

33 of 72 Pablo Frisk

Hailey Baldwin and Lily Aldridge

at Moda Operandi's Tabitha Simmons spring 2018 celebration.

34 of 72 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls

at the Tom Ford after-party.

35 of 72 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Ansel Elgort

at the Tom Ford after-party.

36 of 72 Charley Gallay/Getty

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

at her Rosie HW x Paige collaboration cocktail party.

37 of 72 Andrew Toth/Getty

Gwendoline Christie and Teyana Taylor

at the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

38 of 72 Andrew Toth/Getty

Naomi Campbell

at the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

39 of 72 Andrew Toth/Getty

Sofia Richie

at the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

40 of 72 Andrew Toth/Getty

Suki Waterhouse

at the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

41 of 72 Andrew Toth/Getty

Jasmine Tookes

at the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

42 of 72 Andrew Toth/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross

at the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Ball.

43 of 72 Krista Kennell/Getty

Bella Hadid

at the launch party for Bulgari's new fragrance, Goldea, The Roman Night.

44 of 72 Krista Kennell/Getty

Jasmine Sanders

at the launch party for Bulgari's new fragrance, Goldea, The Roman Night.

45 of 72 Pierre Suu/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

at Calvin Klein.

46 of 72 Amber De Vos/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Anna Sui

at the Anna Sui x INC launch party.

47 of 72 Janette Pellegrini/Getty

Karen Elson

at the Anna Sui x INC launch party.

48 of 72 Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Coco Rocha

at the Anna Sui x INC launch party.

49 of 72 Rachel Carr

Veronika Heilbrunner and Nicky Zimmermann

at Zimmermann's NYFW dinner.

50 of 72 Rachel Carr

Nicky Zimmermann and InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown

at Zimmermann's NYFW dinner.

51 of 72 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Harley Viera Newton

at Alison Lou's Mama Mia collection launch.

52 of 72 Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

InStyle's Ruthie Friedlander and Sam Broekema (right) with Alison Chemla

at Alison Lou's Mama Mia collection launch.

53 of 72 Jared Siskin/Getty

Reese Witherspoon and Zac Posen

at the New York premiere of Home Again.

54 of 72 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and Rachel Zoe

at Rachel Zoe's spring 2018 presentation and bridal launch.

55 of 72 Roy Rochlin/Getty

Tinashe at VFiles.

at VFiles. 

56 of 72 Getty

Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk

at the third annual UNITAS gala against human trafficking.

57 of 72 Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio

at the third annual UNITAS gala against human trafficking.

58 of 72 Getty

Elsa Hosk

at the third annual UNITAS gala against human trafficking.

59 of 72 Getty

Adrien Brody

at the third annual UNITAS gala against human trafficking.

60 of 72 Getty

Cardi B

at the Nylon Rebel Party.

61 of 72 Getty

Rosario Dawson

at the Nylon Rebel Party.

62 of 72 Getty

Charli XCX

at the Nylon Rebel Party.

63 of 72 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Chloë Sevigny and Natasha Lyonne 

at a screening of Kenzo's fall campaign hosted by Belvedere Vodka.

64 of 72 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Uzo Aduba 

at a screening of Kenzo's fall campaign hosted by Belvedere Vodka.

65 of 72 Santiago Felipe/Getty

Jodie Harsh, Michelle Visage, and Miss Fame 

at the Fashion Does Drag Ball.

66 of 72 Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

RuPaul and Marc Jacobs 

at the Fashion Does Drag Ball. 

67 of 72 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rihanna

at her third annual Diamond Ball.

68 of 72 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Emily Ratajkowski

at Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball.

69 of 72 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé and Rihanna

at Rihanna's third annual Diamond Ball.

70 of 72 Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence

at the New York premiere of Mother!

71 of 72 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Carolina Herrera and Bianca Jagger

at the premiere of Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards.

72 of 72 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Camila Cabello

at GUESS's NYFW dinner.

