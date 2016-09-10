NYFW Accessories Alert: Mega Statement Earrings

Not over big, bold statement earrings yet? Fortunately, neither are the designers of NYFW. Only three days into the Big Apple's roster of shows, and the style has already accented the lobes of countless models—below, a few takes that have particularly stood out.

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho via Getty

At Creatures of the Wind, we noticed a set of burnished discs which, while only present in a single look, may have been one of the collection's most covetable pieces. (That said we wouldn't kick the cleverly layered skirts and romantic floral dresses out of our closets, either.)

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Monse took an an edgier route with the trend: one single, sculptural dangler atop equally asymmetrical separates. Much like other quietly subversive elements found throughout the outfits (deconstructed suiting, sequined chokers, dainty septum rings), it gave the finished effect a sophisticated kind of grit.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Wowed at Tommy Hilfiger's NYFW Show

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho via Getty

The ear ornaments at Hellessy followed clean lines with a chain of interlocking circles—the perfect complement to clothing's strong shapes. Also, have you noticed yet that all these examples are silver? Considering the preponderance of chunky gold jewelry (earrings and otherwise) in fashion these last few seasons, this subtle shift feel fresh.

Catwalking/Getty

Another way to shake things up: The rose gold take on the trend we spotted over at CG by Chris Gelinas. Ranging from just a few inches in length to nearly shoulder-skimming, the design's coppery luster proved special enough to elevate some of the line's lower key offerings, such as a short sleeve grey sweater and black skirt combo. But will it work that same magic on your favorite T-shirts and jeans? That's a bet worth taking.