The 20 Best Bags of NYFW Street Style, and Where You Can Buy Them

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alison Syrett (text) and Taylor Reagan (market)
Sep 13, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

On the hunt for a new handbag? The streets of New York Fashion Week are a fantastic place to start.

From playfully embellished satchels to chain-strap cross-bodies, the carryall selection outside the shows these last seven days has proven to be better stocked than even our favorite department stores. Better yet, many of the styles are still available to buy now.

Below, we’ve pinned down the e-commerce info on 20 of our favorite designs—scroll down to get shopping.

1 of 20 Matthew Sperzel/Getty

Gucci

Because you already own enough black and tan bags.

Gucci $1,890 SHOP NOW
2 of 20 Matthew Sperzel/Getty

Aldo

Worth buying for the Instagram opportunities alone.

Aldo $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Louis Vuitton

Reworked with patchwork, an old-school LV tote feels so right now.

Louis Vuitton $4,250 SHOP NOW
4 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Rag & Bone

Simple, but still special enough to stand out in a (very well-dressed) crowd.

Rag & Bone $450 SHOP NOW
5 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

DOLCE & GABBANA

Don’t be afraid to wear it over something as equally eye-catching, like a lurex skirt or printed shirtdress.

Dolce & Gabbana $2,795 SHOP NOW
6 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Miu Miu

Miu Miu, the feeling’s mutual.

Miu Miu $2,100 SHOP NOW
7 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Les Petits Joueurs

Strikes just the right balance between cute and devastatingly cool.

Les Petits Joueurs $858 SHOP NOW
8 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Michael Kors

It also makes for an excellent pillow during late-night cab rides home.

Michael Kors $1,550 SHOP NOW
9 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Chloe

How to make punky hardware pretty: Exhibit it against soft, jewel-toned suede.

Chloe $1,790 SHOP NOW
10 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Gucci

One part Bianca Jagger at Studio 54, another peak-SATC Carrie—a winning mix of '70s and early millennium style.

Gucci $1,590 SHOP NOW
11 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Prada

Mustard and chocolate: bad on hotdogs, perfection in calfskin.

Prada $1,940 SHOP NOW
12 of 20 Matthew Sperzel/Getty

Chloe

When paired with sleek black pants and a chunky knit, this piece is less boho than its first impression.

Chloe $2,290 SHOP NOW
13 of 20 Georgie Wileman/Getty

Louis Vuitton

Between the simple silhouette and wavy blue texture, a subtly striking choice.

Louis Vuitton $3,550 SHOP NOW
14 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Gucci

If Florence Welch was a handbag, she’d look something like this.

Gucci $3,800 SHOP NOW
15 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

J.W. Anderson

Raise the bar for black bags everywhere with the help of high shine gold hardware.

J.W.Anderson $1,145 SHOP NOW
16 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Celine

Something pretty to pop against your neutrals.

Celine $1,150 SHOP NOW
17 of 20 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Loewe

No judgment if you already know what you’ll name it.

Loewe $1,290 SHOP NOW
18 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Proenza Schouler

In bold black and white, western-style whipstiching gets the It girl treatment.

Proenza Schouler $2,123 SHOP NOW
19 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty

Mark Cross & Dior

Can't decide which one is better? Same.

SHOP NOW
20 of 20 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Chiara Ferragni

Rest assured, all your exits will be memorable.

Chiara Ferragni $491 SHOP NOW

