Pete Wentz Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes at #NYFW—See His Photos

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz is front and center for it all. Before he hit up star-studded shows including Kanye West’s epic Yeezy Season 3 event, Rihanna’s debut collection for Puma, and the second offering from celebrity-loved label Monse, we caught up with Wentz to find out what he was most excited about as spring’s most glamorous week in N.Y.C. was about to kick off. "I like the street style around the shows,” he told InStyle. "I feel like people really do it up and wear pretty much what’s going to be the next thing before it even happens.”

But for Wentz, it’s not just about the clothing. After years of staging elaborate concerts with his band, the bassist also appreciates the work that goes into each runway show itself. "I really like interesting productions—especially coming from a completely different creative background myself,” he said. “When we produce our live shows, a lot of thought goes into it, and a lot of thought goes into these shows beyond even the creation of the clothes and silhouettes and the garments. So seeing the choices that people make is really interesting to me."

RELATED: Gigi and Bella Hadid Walk Rihanna's Fashion Show

While Wentz (along with the rest of the fashion industry) was eagerly anticipating the latest Yeezy collection and Rihanna’s first Fenty assortment for Puma, the Fall/Winter 2016 show he was most looking forward to was actually Monse. "I remember being in Paris last year and seeing some of the stuff and the way it was advertised, which was really powerful for me,” said Wentz. "It seemed like it spoke to both insiders in the fashion world and outsiders, and it’s so far out of my zone. So that one’s really interesting, because it’s so far beyond what I do, that I’m approaching it as a complete outsider.” Wentz may consider himself an outsider, but he certainly is privy to a VIP vantage point. He took InStyle exclusively behind the scenes of his first two days at #NYFW. Check out his diary below.