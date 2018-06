See Every Single Look from the Alexander Wang Fall 2017 Show

Where everyone wanted to be was the fabulously wrecked, abandoned, and peeling RKO Hamilton Theater somewhere way, way north of any other New York Fashion Week goings-on. Why? Two words: Alexander Wang.

The fall 2017 ready-to-wear show opened up the same way a rock concert would—dimmed lights, booming music, booze galore (Peroni sponsored the event). And then out came a parade of heavy-eyelinered girls and leather on leather on leather. Count on A. Wang to remix the business suit (he showed us a blazer-sweatshirt hybrid) and catsuit (less DC Comics and more party girl aesthetic). Oh, and let’s not forget the leopard lace.

Here, the chain-heavy, all-black-everything collection in full.