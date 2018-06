At this season's New York Fashion Week, Rebecca Taylor gave us major street style inspiration via the perfect pairing.

Shop the look: Topshop dress, $95; topshop.com. Tory Sport jacket, $150; toryburch.com.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of New York Fashion Week

To achieve this look, don’t store away your favorite floral summer dress just yet! Instead, grab a brightly hued windbreaker and pair it with your floral dress for an updated pretty and sporty combo that's hot off the runway!