Kendall Jenner Makes Her Ralph Lauren Runway Debut During NYFW—and 8 Other Things to Know

Whenever anyone is asked to rattle off iconic American designers, Ralph Lauren comes up in the top three, if not number one. He has made a name for himself for shaping the American fashion landscape and for being with it during times of change—and it's something he continues to do, which brings us to his show tonight when he unveiled that his brand was the latest to adopt the "buy now, wear now" model, allowing his customers the opportunity to buy the brand's "September Collection" (a second fall collection in addition to the one he showed earlier in February) right off the runway. From staging his show right outside the Ralph Lauren Mansion on N.Y.C.'s Madison Avenue to recruiting Kendall Jenner to model, read on for the top nine moments that went down.

1. Ralph Lauren introduced a second fall collection that customers were able to shop immediately after its runway debut. "Today, I am proud to share with you, for the first time ever, my new women's collection right off the runway and into your lives. For me, this is the ultimate expression of luxury—offering you every look, every accessory, every handmade detail immediately in my flagship stores around the world and online," read the show notes.

2. And to encourage the "buy now" mentality, it was fitting that he chose to set up shop (pun intended) right outside his Madison Avenue flagship on the Upper East Side, closing down two city blocks to build a runway under a see-through tent, complete with four tiers of cushioned seating.

3. As the most in-demand model in town, Kendall Jenner is pretty much a runway veteran at this point, but the reality star still has her firsts. She made her Ralph Lauren debut (which the brand hinted at via Insta prior to show time), closing the show in a badass leather jacket over a white shirt and styled with a statement necklace, a Western-inspired belt, and tailored pants.

4. Jenner was joined on the runway by other big-name models: Bella Hadid and Liya Kebede.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

5. Julianne Moore brought her 14-year-old look-alike daughter Liv Freundlich and made a mother-daughter date night out of the Ralph Lauren show, twinning it up in little black dresses.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

6. And they were joined by Jessica Alba and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the front row.

7. The beauty look featured a sun-kissed glow and a hint of glamour.

8. The September Collection took on a Western-inspired theme, but with tailored elements catered to the modern-day working woman. There were high-shine minis with beaded Southwestern patterns, shimmery cut-out sequined gowns in rainbow-y shades, and an abundance of studded leather chokers, fringe, giant belts, and cowboy hats.

9. After Ralph Lauren made his usual lap on the runway (this time with a little jig), the curtains of the RL flagship window display were drawn open, unveiling a display of the new offering, all available for purchase right then and there (and at ralphlauren.com). Convenient, right?