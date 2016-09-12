Should You Wear Leggings as Pants? Priyanka Chopra Weighs In

Joseph Altuzarra, the master of sensible shirtdresses and pencil skirts cut with dangerously sexy thigh-high slits, has given us yet another wonderfully contrast-happy collection to rave about. For spring 2017, the designer took a youthful, Chiquita-esque turn with cutesy sequin-embroidered cherries, pineapples, lemons, and blueberries, but anchored the fruit medley with python, tailored blazers, and restricting pencils. "I wanted the collection to feel happy, vibrant, and erotically charged," read the brand's show notes.

Getty (2)

But the best thing to come out of the show? Celebrity endorsement from Priyanka Chopra (our August cover girl!), who sat front row (outfitted in a bubblegum pink rib-knit dress, courtesy of Altuzarra, of course) and is already a fan of next spring's offering. "I thought it was beautiful—it was feminine and pretty," she enthuses after the show. "I love the florals, and I especially love the cherry-print stockings. And I also loved the little chiffon dresses—so flirty and lovely."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Eventually, talk of next season's fashion fell back to present-day trends, which of course, ended with her very honest (read: refreshing) opinion on four of the most popular street-style trends we've seen around:

Wearing leggings as pants: "I like leggings, as long as they're not weird and crotchet-y."

Treating your bra as a shirt: "No. I'm a little shy, and I'd prefer a shirt. I think a bra should be kept hidden, layered underneath."

Having an oversized shirt double as a dress: "Love it—as long as I have a belt to cinch."

Eschewing bras altogether: "If it's in the vicinity of my bedroom, then yes—or, as long as people don't know."