Parachute Detailing Makes a Splash Landing at NYFW

Don’t have the guts to go skydiving? Us, neither. But now we can all at least look the part, thanks to the myriad of parachute details popping up on the runways.

Inherently sporty, nylon is just the textile to bring a sly edge to Calvin Klein’s swishy circle skirt (note the accompanying cool-as-hell anorak), while a toggle waist makes a breezy pair of pants over at Dion Lee seem like the latest in adventure gear. As for the ripstop ruching on Jason Wu’s forest green V-neck blouse, one could say it elevates the elegance of an everyday look to new heights (maybe not 13,000-feet-above-sea-level high, but still).

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Test Drive the Pixie at Tom Ford’s NYFW SS18 Show

Scroll down to see all the parachute detailing on the spring 2018 runways.