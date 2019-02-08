The Plus-Size Street Style Gallery You've Been Waiting For

Lydia Hudgens

Fat, curvy, plus-size, thick: however you self-identify, I’ve seen you at the shows during NYFW, and I have to say, clocking you in the wild is pretty thrilling. Just a handful of years ago, the presence of plus-size women at fashion week — or on runways, or working in fashion — was woefully rare. But every season, I see more of you: styled out to perfection, waiting on line at the impossible-to-get-to venue for your next show, fitting right in where the fashion industry told you you never would. Your increased visibility, and your incredible looks, are what inspired InStyle to create a plus-size only street style gallery last season — the very first of its kind in any mainstream publication.

You can see those images here.

Now, we’re back with a second round for F/W 2019, once again shot by plus-size photographer Lydia Hudgens. She tells me that the representation of plus-size women has noticeably increased, just within the last several seasons.

“In the past two years, I’ve shot more street style during NYFW at shows than I have in the eight years previous. I’m excited for the direction we’re going.We work harder because of what we’re given, and honestly, that’s impressive as hell. That in itself should prove that we’re worth spending the extra time and money it takes for brands to expand into plus. For those plus-size women showing up to NYFW and bringing your game, I salute you.”

Lydia will be hitting up shows and events throughout the week to add more looks to this gallery, so keep checking back for more plus-size street style inspiration.

 

Patrick Starrr

Lydia Hudgens
thethickproject

Lydia Hudgens

A NYFW attendee

Lydia Hudgens
Kelli B and Jessica Torres

Lydia Hudgens

A NYFW attendee

Lydia Hudgens

Kelly Augustine

Lydia Hudgens
La'Tecia Thomas

Lydia Hudgens

Lydia Hudgens

Lydia Hudgens

Olivia Muenter and Amanda Richards

Lydia Hudgens
Kelly Bales

Lydia Hudgens

Tk Wonder

Lydia Hudgens

Kelly Augustine

Lydia Hudgens
Ana Asmood

Lydia Hudgens

Maxey Greene

Lydia Hudgens

Anastasia G.

Lydia Hudgens
Ms. Bines

Lydia Hudgens

Claire Sulmers

Lydia Hudgens

Tayler Smith

Lydia Hudgens
Halle Deneen

Lydia Hudgens

Tess Holliday

Lydia Hudgens

Kellie B

Lydia Hudgens
Katie Sturino

Lydia Hudgens
