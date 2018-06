See All the Stylish Celebrities Sitting Front Row During Fashion Week

While we love the clothing, models, and new styles that emerge during Fashion Week, one of our favorite parts of the epic week has nothing to do with the show, but everything to do with the celebrities who watch from the sidelines, specifically from the front row. From the A-list celebrities like Karlie Kloss and Alicia Keys at Tom Ford's cocktail party, to the likes of Cara Delevingne and Lily James making waves at the Burberry "see now, buy now" runway show, there's a reason why front-row seating is so coveted and so fun to scope out.

Plus, the celebs who do get that front row ticket put on their most stylish outfits for the show—they know they're being photographed and obviously want to look their best. From sexy sequined gowns to edgy pantsuits, front row-style is versatile and can be unpredictable, but always leaves us in awe.

Browse through our gallery of celebrities seated front and center, and get some serious outfit inspiration while you do. As Fashion Month continues through New York, London, Milan, and Paris, so will this gallery, so keep checking back to stay up-to-date on the latest style stars.