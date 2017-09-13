Western-Inspired Style is Ruling the New York Fashion Week Runways

Although fashion’s fixation on cowboy couture certainly started last winter, designers are still finding new ways to keep the trend fresh. Over at Calvin Klein, where rodeo motifs were back for round two, ranch-hand shirting got an evening-ready update in satin (just add cropped trousers!), while R13 riffed on classic buckaroo accessories in exaggerated silhouettes. And if you’re in the mood for something more feminine, look no further than the white leather tooled boots at Cinq à Sept—they’re just the thing to toughen up a sheer tulle skirt.

