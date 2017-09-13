You Don’t Need a Fancy Job to Try This New Suiting Trend

Good news for corporate types everywhere: An abundance of easy-fit suiting on the New York Fashion Week runways (see the relaxed yet refined numbers at Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, and Robert Rodriguez) means no more suffering through four-hour conference calls in restrictively tailored clothes.

Don’t have a dress code to follow? The soft pastel options at Zadig & Voltaire, Adeam, and Nomia (not to mention an amazing traffic cone orange number at Marc Jacobs!) are polished enough to wear in a more casual office but also translate straight to the weekend when paired with a T-shirt and sneakers.

Now, if only choosing between mint green and baby yellow was that easy.

Scroll down for our favorite slouchy suit looks from NYFW.