You Don’t Need a Fancy Job to Try This New Suiting Trend

Courtesy of Robert Rodriguez
Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 13, 2017 @ 6:15 pm

Good news for corporate types everywhere: An abundance of easy-fit suiting on the New York Fashion Week runways (see the relaxed yet refined numbers at Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, and Robert Rodriguez) means no more suffering through four-hour conference calls in restrictively tailored clothes.

Don’t have a dress code to follow? The soft pastel options at Zadig & Voltaire, Adeam, and Nomia (not to mention an amazing traffic cone orange number at Marc Jacobs!) are polished enough to wear in a more casual office but also translate straight to the weekend when paired with a T-shirt and sneakers.

Now, if only choosing between mint green and baby yellow was that easy.

Scroll down for our favorite slouchy suit looks from NYFW.

1 of 9 Courtesy of Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez

2 of 9 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Zadig & Voltaire

3 of 9 Courtesy of Nomia

Nomia

4 of 9 Albert Urso/Getty

Colovos

5 of 9 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

Michael Kors

6 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Gabriela Hearst

7 of 9 JP Yim/Getty

Victoria Beckham

8 of 9 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Adeam

9 of 9 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Marc Jacobs

