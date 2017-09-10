The Top Trends of NYFW Spring 2018 and How to Wear Them

Another fall means another New York Fashion Week—and another New York Fashion Week, of course, means a bunch of shiny new trends to try. Catch the best ones here, where we’ll be posting updates all week with the runway styles our editors are already starting to shop for (hey, we need something to occupy ourselves between shows!), and real-life styling tips for each.

Scroll down for a head start on next season!

PATCHWORK APPROACH

Victor VIRGILE/Getty

Sliced and diced fabrics come together to create next season's must-have piece: the "Franken-dress."

SHERBERT SHOES

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

When it comes to spring footwear, we've got a craving for Jordan almond shades.

SLOUCHY SUITING

Courtesy of Robert Rodriguez

Tailoring moves beyond its 9-to-5 routine in easy fits and unexpected colors.

DOUBLE DENIM

Courtesy

Canadian tuxedos just got a whole lot chicer.

PAGING JANE BIRKIN

JP Yim/Getty

The icon's signature straw basket is reimagined in all shapes and sizes.

PALM SPRINGS ETERNAL

Peter White/Getty

Breezy SoCal clothes are no longer just for vacation.

FRINGE BENEFITS

Courtesy of Rachel Comey

From subtle tassels to pom-pom-like strings, the textured treatment is everywhere.

WESTWARD EXPANSION

Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Picking up where last season left off, cowgirl motifs rides straight into spring.

FRESH LAVENDER

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Move over millennial pink—there's a new It Color in town.

PRAIRIE HOME COMPANION

JP Yim/Getty

It's never been cooler to embrace your inner Laura Ingalls Wilder.

FLAX N' RELAXED

Courtesy of Rachel Comey

Get your Goop on with effortless fits and soothing earth tones.

RIPSTOP-A-GO-GO

JP Yim/Getty

With utility buckles and waterproof nylon, spring's parachute-inspired pieces do everything but play it safe.

BUCKET (HAT) LIST

Courtesy of Rosie Assoulin

The old school style gets a fresh dose of fashion cred.

Stay tuned to InStyle.com all season for up-to-date coverage of fashion month. From buzzy new trends to cute model moments, we’ve got the scoop you won’t find anywhere else. Next stop: London!