Palm Springs-Inspired Style Pops Up at New York Fashion Week

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho
Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 13, 2017 @ 9:15 am

Vivid colors, retro prints, beach towel fabric—all three West Coast staples suddenly feel right for much for much than a resort vacation.

To channel the sunny vibes given off on the New York Fashion Week catwalks over the past few days even as temperatures continue to cool, try saturated pastels or candy stripes on a more covered up silhouette.

When warm weather hits, go full stop SoCal heiress in terry cloth caftans and updated Mrs. Roper dresses. For full-on inspiration peruse the runway looks below.

1 of 6 Peter White/Getty

Tory Burch

2 of 6 Courtesy of PH5

PH5

3 of 6 Courtesy of Rachel Antonoff

Rachel Antonoff

4 of 6 Courtesy of Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman

5 of 6 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Marc Jacobs 

6 of 6 Albert Urso/Getty

Juicy Couture

