Palm Springs-Inspired Style Pops Up at New York Fashion Week

Vivid colors, retro prints, beach towel fabric—all three West Coast staples suddenly feel right for much for much than a resort vacation.

To channel the sunny vibes given off on the New York Fashion Week catwalks over the past few days even as temperatures continue to cool, try saturated pastels or candy stripes on a more covered up silhouette.

When warm weather hits, go full stop SoCal heiress in terry cloth caftans and updated Mrs. Roper dresses. For full-on inspiration peruse the runway looks below.

