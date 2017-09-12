Learn the Ropes of This Major New York Fashion Week Trend

Thanks to front-and-center placement over the last few days during New York Fashion Week, the textured accent is primed for a banner year.

Not ready for full-on fringe? Start by subtly by adding a tasseled accessory to your outfit and then work your way up to a big statement piece. By June you just might be ready for a pom-pom inspired ensemble à la Calvin Klein (see below).

Scroll down to check out the most fringe-tastic looks from the spring 2018 NYFW runways.