Learn the Ropes of This Major New York Fashion Week Trend

Peter White/Getty
Alison Syrett Cleary
Sep 12, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Thanks to front-and-center placement over the last few days during New York Fashion Week, the textured accent is primed for a banner year.

Not ready for full-on fringe? Start by subtly by adding a tasseled accessory to your outfit and then work your way up to a big statement piece. By June you just might be ready for a pom-pom inspired ensemble à la Calvin Klein (see below).

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Looks Like Barbie in Latex at Tom Ford's Fashion Show

Scroll down to check out the most fringe-tastic looks from the spring 2018 NYFW runways.

1 of 5 Courtesy of Rachel Comey

Rachel Comey

2 of 5 Peter White/Getty

Tracy Reese

3 of 5 Krista Kennell/Getty

Ulla Johnson

4 of 5 Courtesy of Nomia

Nomia

5 of 5 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Calvin Klein

