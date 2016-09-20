7 Wardrobe Tricks to Learn From NYFW Street Style

Christian Vierig/Getty
Alison Syrett (text) and Ali Pew (reporting)
Sep 20, 2016 @ 11:00 am

Now that New York’s whirlwind of shows has wrapped, a moment of reverence please for the street style brilliance that happened these last seven days. There’s been black belt level print-mixing, and genius new ways to show some shoulder; awards could be given for the layering prowess going on. We could keep you here until sundown sharing all the smart new ways we saw to get dressed—but, hey, who has that kind of time? Let's stick to the CliffsNotes instead.

1 of 7 Christian Vierig/Getty

Wear your track pants with heels

For bonus points, invite a relaxed white top to the party. (And don’t be afraid to invest in a truly great one—you'll get to reuse it in tip #2.)

2 of 7 Christian Vierig/Getty

Pile on the khaki

Thanks to the outfit-changing magic of crisp poplins and slouchy ivory knits, the country club staple suddenly feels fresh—nothing like those chinos your mom wears to the driving range.

3 of 7 Christian Vierig/Getty

Embrace tennis-inspired style

The trick is balancing the prepster references (like say, pristine lace-ups and a pleated skirt) with a few edgier pieces, such as an angular suede handbag and delicate choker. 

4 of 7 Christian Vierig/Getty

Combine denim and florals

Silhouettes that also mismatch play up the contrast, while neutral accents tie everything together.

5 of 7 Timur Emek/Getty

Consider the one-shoulder top

Now go buy one before the best styles sell out.

6 of 7 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Break out your turtlenecks

Paired with tweedy blazer and stiff, slightly cropped jeans (think Bill Gates, but chicer), the trend is definitely sticking around one more season.

7 of 7 Christian Vierig/Getty

Pair your pullovers with open button-downs

Roll up the sleeves to let your sweater peek out, and repeat after us, "Oh, this old thing? I just threw it on ‘cause I got cold."

