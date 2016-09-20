7 Wardrobe Tricks to Learn From NYFW Street Style

Now that New York’s whirlwind of shows has wrapped, a moment of reverence please for the street style brilliance that happened these last seven days. There’s been black belt level print-mixing, and genius new ways to show some shoulder; awards could be given for the layering prowess going on. We could keep you here until sundown sharing all the smart new ways we saw to get dressed—but, hey, who has that kind of time? Let's stick to the CliffsNotes instead.