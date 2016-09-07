NYFW Spring 2017 Schedule: A Show-By-Show Breakdown of the Week

Oh, to enjoy NYFW in the digital age! Once a cloistered affair, exclusively meant for those in the industry, the bi-yearly parade of new collections has become a spectator sport over the last six or so years, seven style-filled days anyone can follow online. So what if you don’t have a ticket? The view’s often far better through a smart phone.

That said, it helps if you know exactly where to look. Streamline your show-stalking with our comprehensive schedule below—including each brand’s official social handle and live streaming information—and note the following: something interesting is sure to happen on Alexander Wang’s runway (a master stuntman, the label's eponymous designer has featured both ’90s supermodels and pole dancing strippers in past presentations); Tommy Hilfiger, meanwhile, has created a full on carnival at Pier 16 in New York City's South Street Seaport to accompany his forthcoming collection. And let's not forget about Marc Jacobs on Thursday night! Known for major celebrity cameos (Lady Gaga, anyone?) and incredible sets, it's always the week's buzziest event.

Have your Google calendar open? Good. Scroll down and start marking dates (and bookmark this page—we'll be updating throughout the week as new information comes in).

WEDNESDAY 9/7

9:00AM-10:00AM Cinq a Sept (Chriselle Lim will be taking over @cinqaseptnyc and Snapchat @cinqaseptnyc, as well as posting on her own social channels for the brand): presentation

9:00AM-11:00AM Adeam (@adeam): presentation

9:00AM-12:00PM Jeffrey Dodd (@jeffreydodd): presentation

Beginning at 10AM Misha Nonoo (@mishanonoo): live lookbook on Snapchat with Refinery29.com

9:00AM-6:00PM Alejandra Alonso Rojas (@alejandraalonsorojas): presentation

10:00AM-11:30PM Rachel Comey (@rachelcomey): show

10:00AM-4:00PM VISVIM (@visvim_official): presentation

10:30AM-12:00PM Claudia Li (@claudia_li_official, also check out Polyvore's social channels -- Claudia will be taking over to promote the show and the launch of their e-commerce): presentation

11:00AM-1:00PM Sachin & Babi (the brand will have a special performance by dancers from Ballet Beautiful, check out the action @sachinandbabi): presentation

1:00PM Parsons MFA Show at Made NYFW (@parsonsfashionmfa and livestream available here): show

1:00PM-3:00PM Kaelen (@kaelennyc): presentation

2:00PM-4:00PM M. Martin (@mmartin_official): presentation

3:00PM Yeezy Season 4 (season4.tidal.com) : show

3:30PM-4:30PM Whit (@whit_ny): presentation

5:00PM R13 (@r13denim): show

5:00PM-7:00PM Frances Valentine (@fvalentineny and stay updated with the event hashtag #HeadOverHeels): presentation

6:00PM-7:00PM OAK (@oaknyc): presentation

8:00PM VFiles (@vfiles and livestream available here): show

THURSDAY 9/8

8:30AM-12:30PM Donald J Pliner (@donaldjpliner): presentation

9:00 AM Nicholas K (@nicholaskstudio): show

10:00AM-11:00AM Charles Youssef (@charlesyoussef): presentation

10:00AM Noon by Noor (@noonbynoor, follow their Snapchat: noonbynoor): show

10AM-11:00AM Ohlin/D (@ohlinofficial): presentation

10:00AM-6:00PM Tomas Maier (@tomasmaier): preview

11:00AM-12:00PM Brock Collection (@brockcollection): show

12:00PM-1:00PM Creatures of the Wind (@creaturesofthewind): show

12:30PM Supima (former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, will be the NYFW host @supima_cotton): show

1:00PM-3:00PM Haus Alkire (@hausalkire): presentation

1:00PM-3:00PM Timo Weiland (@timoweiland): presentation

2:00PM-3:00PM Hellessy (@hellessy): show

2:00PM-3:00PM Orla Kiely (@orlakiely): presentation

2:00PM-3:30PM PH5 (@ph5official): presentation

3:00PM Desigual (@desigual): show

3:00PM-4:00PM Marissa Webb (@marissawebbnyc): show

3:00PM-5:00PM Helen Yarmark (@helen_yarmark): presentation

4:00PM Creatures of Comfort (@creaturesofcomfort): show

5:00PM-6:00PM Josie Natori (@natoricompany): presentation

5:30PM-6:30PM Ulla Johnson (@ullajohnson): presentation

6:00PM Cynthia Rowley (@cynthia_rowley): show

6:00PM Adam Selman (@adamselman): show

7:00PM-8:00PM Thakoon (@thakoonny): show

8:00PM-9:00PM Phelan (@phelanofficial): runway performance

FRIDAY 9/9

9:00AM-11:00AM Novis (@novisnyc): presentation

9:00AM-1:00PM Jil Haber (@jillhaber): presentation

9:30AM-10:30AM CG (@cgstudionyc): show

10:30AM Australian Fashion Labels (@ausfashionlabels): presentation

11:00AM-7:00PM Rubin Singer (@rubinsinger): presentation

11:00AM Yigal Azrouel (@yigalazrouel): show

11:30AM FRAME (@frame): presentation

11:30AM Club Monaco (@clubmonaco): presentation

12:00PM Kate Spade New York (@katespadeny): presentation

12:00PM Zimmermann (@zimmermann and livestream available here): show

12:00PM-1:00PM Tanya Taylor (@tanyataylor): presenation

1:00PM Jason Wu (@jasonwu): presentation

2:00PM Elie Top (@elietopofficial): presentation

2:00PM-3:00PM Area (@areanyc): presentation

2:00PM Milly (@milly): presentation

3:00PM Cushnie et Ochs (@cushnieetochs): show

4:00PM Akris (@akrisofficial): show

5:00PM Chromat (@chromat): presentation

6:00PM Monse (@monsemaison): show

6:00PM Nicole Miller (checkout @nicolemillernyc for a behind-the-scenes look in NYFW): show

7:00PM Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger): show

8:00PM Tadashi Shoji (@tadashishoji): show

9:00PM Baja East (@bajaeast): show

SATURDAY 9/10

9:00AM-10:00AM Paul Andrew (@paulandrew): presentation

10:00AM Lacoste (follow @lacoste or check them out on Periscope and Facebook Live): show

10:00AM-11:30AM Self-Portrait (@mrselfportrait): presentation

10:00AM-12:00PM Adam Lippes (@adamlippes): pesentation

11:00AM Jill Stuart (follow @jillstuart and livestream available here): show

12:00PM Eckhaus Latta (@eckhaus_latta and follow along on Twitter using #eckhauslatta): show

12:00PM Rebecca Minkoff (be sure to checkout @rebeccaminkoff and their livestream, as ninety percent of what you see on the runway will be available in stores immediately!): show

1:00PM-2:00PM Ryan Roche (@ryanrocheny): presentation

2:00PM Tibi (@tibi): show

3:00PM Dion Lee (@_dion_lee_): show

330pm-430pm Banana Republic See-Now-Buy-Now (@bananarepublic): presentation

4:00PM Christian Siriano (@csiriano): show

5:00PM Jonathan Simkhai (@jonathansimkhai and livestream available here): show

6:00PM A Detacher (@adetacher): show

7:00PM Band of Outsiders (@bandofoutsiders_la): show / men’s and women’s

7:00PM-8:30PM Simon Miller (follow their instagram for a behind scenes look at putting together a New York Fashion Week presentation with Simon Miller’s Co-Creative Directors, Chelsea Hansford and Daniel Corrigan): presentation

9:00PM Alexander Wang (@alexanderwangny and livestream available here): show

SUNDAY 9/11

10:00AM Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham): show

12:00PM Tome (@tomenyc): show

1:00PM Hood by Air (@hoodbyair): show

1:00PM-3:00PM, Veronica Beard (@veronicabeard): presentation

2:00PM, Erin Fetherston (follow @erinfetherston and livestream available here): show

2:00PM Sies Marjan (@siesmarjan): show

2:30PM-3:30 PM J.Crew (@jcrew): presentation

3:00PM Tracy Reese (follow along on their instagram / twitter / and Facebook page): garden party presentation

4:00PM Jenny Packham (behind-the-scenes on their instagram and Facebook page): show

4:00PM Gypsy Sport (@gypsysport): Show

4:00PM-6:00PM Scotch & Soda (follow @scotch_official and livestream available here):

5:00PM Altuzarra (follow @altuzarra and livestream available here or here): runway show

6:00PM-7:15PM Morgan Lane (@morgan_lane): presentation

7:00PM Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung and view the livestream here): show

8:00PM Opening Ceremony (@openingceremony): show

MONDAY 9/12

9:00AM-6:00PM Sophie Hulme (@sophie_hulme): preview

9:00AM The Row (@therow): presentation

10:00AM Carolina Herrera (@houseofherrera and livestream available here): show

10:00AM-6:00PM Lee Savage (@leesavage_nyc): presentation

11:00AM Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott and livestream available here): show

11:00AM-1:00PM Rosie Assoulin (@rousie_assoulin): presentation

12:00PM Lela Rose (@lelarose): show

1:00PM Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler and livestream available here): show

2:00PM-3:00PM Ji Oh (@jiohny): presentation

2:00PM Rosetta Getty (@rosettagetty): presentation

3:00PM 3.1 Phillip Lim (@31philliplim): show

4:00PM Oscar De La Renta (@oscardelarenta and livestream available here): show

5:00PM Thom Browne (@thombrowneny):

5:00PM-7:00PM Edie Parker (@edie_parker): presentation

6:00PM Zero + Maria Cornejo (@zeromcornejo): show

7:00PM Zac Posen (@zacposen or check out the Neiman Marcus livestream of the show on Facebook Live ): show

7:00PM-10:00PM Kenzo (@): cocktail and screening

8:00PM Rag & Bone (@ragandbone): show

9:00PM-10:00PM DKNY (@dkny): show

TUESDAY 9/13

All Day – Haney (@HANEYOfficial): collection will be launching on Instagram

9:00AM Tory Burch (@toryburch): show

10:00AM Julianna Bass (@juliannabass): presentation

10:00AM-5:00PM Jil Sander Navy (@jilsandernavy): presentation

11:00AM Vera Wang (@verawanggang and livestream available here): show

12:00PM Rodarte (@rodarte): show

1:00PM Sally LaPointe (check out the show, backstage, first looks & behind-the-scenes interviews @sally_lapointe): show

2:00PM Dennis Basso (follow the official instagram @dennisbassonyc & Dennis Basso himself @dennisbasso as well as the IMG livestream on NYFW.com): show

2:00PM-4:00PM Alice & Olivia (@aliceandolivia): presentation

2:00PM-4:00PM Gabriela Hearst (@gabrielahearst and lookbook images will be available online afterwards): presentation

3:00PM Beaufille (@beaufillefashion): presentation

3:00PM Monique Lhuiller (@moniquelhuiller): show

4:00PM Chaira Boni La Petite Robe (@lapetiterobemi): show

4:00PM Coach (@coach and livestream available at coach.com): show

5:00PM-7:00PM Mansur Gavriel (@mansurgavriel): presentation

5:00PM-7:00PM By Bonnie Young (@by.bonnieyoung): presentation

5:00PM-7:30PM Nanette Lepore (@nanettelepore): presentation

6:00PM Betty and Veronica by Rachel Antonoff (@bettyandveronica): presentation

7:00PM Brandon Maxwell (@brandonmaxwell and runway images will be available on gettyimages.com): show

8:00PM Narciso Rodriguez (@narciso_rodriquez): show

WEDNESDAY 9/14

9:00AM-6:00PM J. Mendel (@j_mendel): presentation

10:00AM Michael Kors (@michaelkors): show

11:00AM Delpozo (@delpozo): show

11:00AM-1:00PM Kimora Lee Simmons (@kimoraleesimmons and follow Kimora on Snapchat: kleesimmons): presentation

12:00PM Naeem Khan (@naeemkhannyc): show

12:00PM-1:30PM Brooks Brothers (@brooksbrothers): presentation

1:00PM Bibhu Mohapatra (@bibhumohapatra): show

2:00PM BOSS (@hugoboss): show

2:30PM-4:30PM Laquan Smith (laquan_smith): presentation

4:00PM Anna Sui (@officialannasui): show

4:30PM Derek Lam (@dereklam): show

5:00PM Marchesa (@marchesafashion): show

5:00PM-7:00PM Adrienne Landau (@adriennelandau): presentation

5:30PM-7:30PM Flagpole (@flagpole or follow along on Snapchat: flagpolenyc): presentation

6:00PM-7:30PM Theory (@theory__): presentation

7:00PM-9:00PM Alison Lou (@alisonlou or follow on Snapchat: snapalisonlou): presentation

THURSDAY 9/15

10:00AM-6:00PM Calvin Klein (@calvinklein): presentation

2:00PM Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs): show