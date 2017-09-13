The Shoes at New York Fashion Looked Like Assorted Jordan Almonds

Pastels are nothing "groundbreaking" for spring, but next year get ready to see an explosion of the color family; especially when it comes to footwear. During New York Fashion Week, it was as if classic shoe colors like brown, black, and nude were obsolete. What pervaded the runways instead was a sea of uplifting Easter-egg hued footwear options.

To complement this pastel shoe party, designers paired the eye-catching accessory with monochromatic ensembles in array of pale hues, our favorite tint being lavender.

Below, see a few of our favorite pastel shoes that seem to be influenced by a sack of Jordan Almonds.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy