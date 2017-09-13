The Shoes at New York Fashion Looked Like Assorted Jordan Almonds

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty
InStyle Staff
Sep 13, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Pastels are nothing "groundbreaking" for spring, but next year get ready to see an explosion of the color family; especially when it comes to footwear. During New York Fashion Week, it was as if classic shoe colors like brown, black, and nude were obsolete. What pervaded the runways instead was a sea of uplifting Easter-egg hued footwear options.

To complement this pastel shoe party, designers paired the eye-catching accessory with monochromatic ensembles in array of pale hues, our favorite tint being lavender.

Below, see a few of our favorite pastel shoes that seem to be influenced by a sack of Jordan Almonds.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive Shoes You Can Buy

 

1 of 6 P Yim/Getty

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Advertisement
2 of 6 Peter White/Getty

Tibi

3 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Sies Marjan

Advertisement
4 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Carolina Herrera

Advertisement
5 of 6 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Victoria Beckham

Advertisement
6 of 6 VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty

Calvin Klein 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!