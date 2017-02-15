These Are the Prettiest Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week—So Far!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Imaxtree; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 15, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

New York Fashion Week is in full-swing, and along with the fall/winter wardrobe staples we can't wait to get our hands on, designers are serving up countless enviable beauty looks. With a few more shows left for the rest of the week, we can only imagine the list will continue to grow, so we've compiled a running list of the prettiest ones we've seen thus far—from the statement lips at Public School and La Perla, to the metallic tears running at Jeremy Scott. Scroll down to see our favorites now.

1 of 17 Peter White/Getty

Altuzarra

The monochromatic trend ran strong on each of the models, with coordinating pink tones on the eyes, lips, and cheeks.

2 of 17 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Jill Stuart

One show, two dramatic statements. While some of Jill Stuart's girls wore a saturated lip, others rocked matte taupe shadow in a graphic winged shape.

3 of 17 Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Pamella Roland

Drawing upon the designer's Mark Rothko inspiration, defined eyes and crimson lips were complemented by soft curls, crafted by Fekkai hairstylist Marshall Lin.

4 of 17 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic)

Prabal Gurung

"The look is inspired by the climate of what is happening right now," says MAC artist Diane Kendal, who painted a neon wing onto each girl's eyes. "It's about empowered and strong women who do it all on their own." Lead hairstylist Anthony Turner for Wella gathered strands into a low ponytail, complemented by a severe side-part.

5 of 17 Imaxtree

Jeremy Scott

Rain drop, drop top, lower lashes and golden tears were the look at Jeremy Scott.

6 of 17 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Public School

Statement pieces at Public School weren't limited to the politically-charged wardrobe pieces—that bold orange lip is the very definition of a power pout.

7 of 17 JP Yim/Getty

Jason Wu

Always one to favor a red lip, Wu's girls rocked a two-toned glossy version, courtesy of Yadim and his Maybelline spread.

8 of 17 Monica Schipper/Getty

Nicole Miller

We couldn't help but get Courtney Love circa '93 vibes when looking at the kohl liner, stained lips, and tousled waves at Nicole Miller. "The overall look really speaks to the gypsy, grunge inspiration behind the collection," says L'Oreal Professionel hairstylist Pepper Pastor, who added a few unfinished plaits throughout the texture.

9 of 17 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Christian Siriano

Between the metallic copper tears, steel-brushed nails, and tiered fishtail braids, we can't decide which textured finish is the most appealing.

10 of 17 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jenny Packham

Though the makeup was minimalist, lead hairstylist Odile Gilbert put extra detailing into the side-swept half updo. "I grabbed the front part of the hair to start creating the bang, then sprayed it with the TRESemme 24 Hour Body Finishing Spray ($9; walmart.com)," she explains. "I took small strands of hair from underneath,then wrapped them around through the bangs in a knitting motion until I reached the back." The same movements were repeated on the other side, then anchored in the back with bobby pins. On the nails, lead manicurist Julie Kandalec painted on angled taupe tips with Essie's Smokin Hot ($9; target.com).

11 of 17 Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Alexander Wang

"This look is classic Alex Wang—this is the kind of girl that's been out all night at a party, who everyone wants to hang out with," says lead hairstylist Guido for Redken, who actually had to cut a few girls' strands. "The models each have a piecey, slept-in look." The smudgy liner further drove the point home.

12 of 17 Anna Webber/Getty

Tracy Reese

Lead hairstylist Bok-Hee for Cantu kept each girl's strands sleek and center-parted on top, with loose texture on the ends. For the makeup, Mary Kay artist Luis Casco stuck to bronze and sienna tones on the eyes, and added faux freckles that spanned from cheek to cheek.

13 of 17 Mike Coppola/Getty

Cushnie et Ochs

Long nude talons were adorned by a thin, metallic stripe. The tousled waves, styled by Antonio Corral Calero for Moroccanoil, were swept toward the back of the head, putting soft-focus liner and illuminated skin by Gato for Maybelline on full display.

14 of 17 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jenny Anderson/WireImage

La Perla

Lead makeup artist Erin Parsons used her Maybelline arsenal to create two very different looks took the runway at La Perla, alternating burgundy shades on either the eye or the lip.

15 of 17 Peter White/Getty

Nicholas K

A swipe of warm gold liner that stood out against clean skin and groomed brows was the makeup look created by lead makeup artist Sarah Lucero using Stila Cosmetics. 

16 of 17 Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Erin Fetherston

Lead makeup artist Kelli J. Bartlett complemented the buoyant waves with a stained lip by using her finger to tap a wine-toned lipstick at the very center of each model's pout.

17 of 17 John Lamparski/WireImage

Tadashi Shoji

Twiggy-esque bottom lashes were stenciled in with liquid liner, and were accompanied by a side of multicolored glitters.

