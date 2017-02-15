These Are the Prettiest Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week—So Far!

New York Fashion Week is in full-swing, and along with the fall/winter wardrobe staples we can't wait to get our hands on, designers are serving up countless enviable beauty looks. With a few more shows left for the rest of the week, we can only imagine the list will continue to grow, so we've compiled a running list of the prettiest ones we've seen thus far—from the statement lips at Public School and La Perla, to the metallic tears running at Jeremy Scott. Scroll down to see our favorites now.