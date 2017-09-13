The Coolest Ways to Do Prairie Chic, Courtesy of the New York Fashion Week Shows

Laura Ingalls-esque style gets a millennial update for spring by way of calico blouses and long flouncy skirts. The effect, for sure, is a continuation of this fall’s Americana craze, but with a sweet and romantic twist: think princess sleeves (occasionally pulled down, as seen at Brock Collection, to slyly show off one shoulder), pinafore-inspired accents, and dreamy muted colors. An easy way to jump on the bandwagon now? Invest in a season-less gingham dress you’ll wear straight into next spring.

1 of 5 JP Yim/Getty

Ulla Johnson

2 of 5 Courtesy Rhie

Rhié

3 of 5 Courtesy of Mara Hoffman

Mara Hoffman

4 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Brock Collection

5 of 5 Albert Urso/Getty

Creatures of Comfort

