The Coolest Ways to Do Prairie Chic, Courtesy of the New York Fashion Week Shows

Laura Ingalls-esque style gets a millennial update for spring by way of calico blouses and long flouncy skirts. The effect, for sure, is a continuation of this fall’s Americana craze, but with a sweet and romantic twist: think princess sleeves (occasionally pulled down, as seen at Brock Collection, to slyly show off one shoulder), pinafore-inspired accents, and dreamy muted colors. An easy way to jump on the bandwagon now? Invest in a season-less gingham dress you’ll wear straight into next spring.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Styled Her Jean Jacket in the Coolest New Way