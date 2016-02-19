31 Shoes We Loved at #NYFW

Getty Images
Danielle Prescod
Feb 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

The New York Fashion Week Express has just rolled to a comfortable stop. But before the journey presses on to London, Milan, and, eventually, Paris, it's time to look back at our favorite footwear from the New York Fall 2016 runways. Preppy loafers populated the catwalks, as well as, predictably, fresh new boot styles, because, hello...fall. Still, we were happy to see a lot of variety in sandal styles and flat silhouettes. At Tory Burch colorful faux fur heels traipsed down the runway to a remixed version of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Yes, yes, they do. Here's all of our favorite shoes from #NYFW. 

RELATED: See the 11 Most Daring Beauty Moments from NYFW's Fall 2016 Runways

1 of 31 Noam Galai/Getty Images

Delpozo

Advertisement
2 of 31

Derek Lam

3 of 31 Brenna Weeks/Getty Images

Christian Louboutin x Novis

Advertisement
4 of 31 Peter White/Getty Images

Suno

Advertisement
5 of 31 Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Chloe Gosselin

Advertisement
6 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Proenza Schouler

Advertisement
7 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Vera Wang

Advertisement
8 of 31 2016 Getty Images

Tommy Hilfiger

Advertisement
9 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Coach

Advertisement
10 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Rag & Bone

Advertisement
11 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

3.1 Phillip Lim

Advertisement
12 of 31 2016 Peter White

Tory Burch

Advertisement
13 of 31 2016 Getty Images

Boss

Advertisement
14 of 31 Brenna Weeks/Getty Images

Simon Miller

Advertisement
15 of 31 2016 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho

Rodarte

Advertisement
16 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Tibi

Advertisement
17 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Altuzarra

Advertisement
18 of 31 2016 Randy Brooke

Polo by Ralph Lauren

Advertisement
19 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Alexander Wang

Advertisement
20 of 31 2016 Peter White

Opening Ceremony

Advertisement
21 of 31 2016 Getty Images

J. Crew

Advertisement
22 of 31 Victor VIRGILE /Gamma-Rapho

Fenty Puma by Rihanna

Advertisement
23 of 31 2016 Peter White

Victoria Beckham

Advertisement
24 of 31 2016 Peter White

Lacoste

Advertisement
25 of 31 2016 Peter White

Zimmermann

Advertisement
26 of 31 2016 Randy Brooke

Kate Spade

Advertisement
27 of 31 2016 Edward James

Ulla Johnson

Advertisement
28 of 31 JP Yim/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Yeezy Season 3

Advertisement
29 of 31 Peter White/Getty Images

Tory Burch

Advertisement
30 of 31 Peter White/Getty Images

Michael Kors

Advertisement
31 of 31 Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!