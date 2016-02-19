31 Shoes We Loved at #NYFW

The New York Fashion Week Express has just rolled to a comfortable stop. But before the journey presses on to London, Milan, and, eventually, Paris, it's time to look back at our favorite footwear from the New York Fall 2016 runways. Preppy loafers populated the catwalks, as well as, predictably, fresh new boot styles, because, hello...fall. Still, we were happy to see a lot of variety in sandal styles and flat silhouettes. At Tory Burch colorful faux fur heels traipsed down the runway to a remixed version of Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Yes, yes, they do. Here's all of our favorite shoes from #NYFW.

