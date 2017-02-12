The Most Victoria Beckham Looks from Victoria Beckham Fall 2017

If there's anyone whose style who we can never get enough of, it's Victoria Beckham, and the same can be said for her clothing collection. The designer debuted her Fall 2017 collection Sunday in NYC, and we couldn't help but feel a strong connection to the clothing and VB's own sartorial style. Inspired by artist Paul Nash, the clothes included plenty of bold blocks of color, cozy but incredibly chic turtlenecks, and plenty of menswear-inspired silouettes. Below, we chose the most Victoria Beckham-like looks from the Fall collection that we could see her wearing IRL.