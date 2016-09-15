The Marc Jacobs Show Was a Supermodel Parade, and 9 More Things to Know About NYFW's Buzziest Event

There are regular fashion shows, and then there are Marc Jacobs fashion shows. Always the last stop of New York Fashion Week, the designer’s bi-yearly productions are all about building a full spectrum experience around the clothes. Every last little detail—from the intricate sets and the soundtrack to the models walking—is about creating a moment the audience won’t soon forget. Thursday afternoon’s presentation was no different—keep reading to see how it all went down.

1. Back in August, M.J. shook things up by trading its usual 6 p.m. call time for a 2 p.m. slot and secured its venue as the Hammerstein Ballroom in midtown Manhattan.

2. Guests arrived to see the space decked out with lightbulbs hanging from the ceiling and a purple and blue night club–esque glow (later, during the final walk, the display began twinkling).

Please take your seats, our Marc Jacobs Spring '17 show is about to begin. Watch it live now on marcjacobs.com #MJSS17 A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 15, 2016 at 10:54am PDT

3. Although the label has been posting teaser videos on Instagram all week, no one quite knew what to expect (you never do at Marc).

1 days until our #MJSS17 runway show at the Hammerstein Ballroom. ⏱ Watch it live tomorrow at 2PM EST on marcjacobs.com ⤴️ Link in bio. A video posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:16am PDT

4. The show kicked off to pulsing raver music as the first look—a brocade long sleeve jacket and satin hot pants with feather trim on the seat—hit the stage.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

5. Model-wise, the lineup was a who’s who of the industry's biggest faces right now. To name just a few: Karlie Kloss, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Hill, Jourdan Dunn, Adriana Lima, Irina Shayk, and sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Hair and makeup time must have been so fun!

6. Speaking of hair and makeup, it included pastel dreadlocks gathered into a topknot and shimmering eye shadow—the perfect complement to the abundance of sparkle, shine, and embellishment found throughout the clothes.

@stellamaxwell and @irinashayk backstage at our Marc Jacobs Spring '17 show ✨ Watch it live now on marcjacobs.com #MJSS17 A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 15, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

7. Although the collection nodded to several different styles (military, school girl, club kid), the connecting thread was a playful femininity; think flouncy skirts, princess shoulder bombers, and embellished hip-slung belts.

8. When it came to the shoes, Marc picked up right were his fall line left off with towering platforms in candy colors.

💖💖💖 #MJSS17 A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Sep 15, 2016 at 11:49am PDT

9. Along with top editors and street style stars, the front row boasted a full spectrum of celebs, including Christina Ricci, Courtney Love, Leona Lewis, and Malin Åkerman.

10. Whoopi Goldberg was also there, making a mental shopping list. "I have too much butt for those shorts, but I want every pair of shoes," she told us. "Those are the easiest to walk in. I wear giant heels. I thought they were beautiful. He just makes beautiful stuff."