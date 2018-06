See All the Looks from Marc Jacobs's Hip-Hop-Inspired Runway Show

Hot off the press from Marc Jacobs himself: The fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was inspired by a documentary called Hip-Hop Evolution, and the streetwear elements were laid on thick. This season, Jacobs made Park Avenue his catwalk, down which he sent a diverse cast of models dressed up in what is his vision of casual sportswear.

From fur-collared coats and oversized hats to retro platforms and track pants aplenty, see the collection in full, below.