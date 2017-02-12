Live Stream the Prabal Gurung Fall 2017 Show Here Today

Forget fighting through the crowd, squeezing into the rows, and craning your neck just to get a subpar glimpse of one of the season's most anticipated shows—because streaming live today, straight from New York Fashion Week, is Prabal Gurung’s fall 2017 show.

No need to go far either. Just tune in below today at 7 p.m. ET. Consider it your digital front-row ticket.

RELATED: Designers’ Firsts: Prabal Gurung on the Hardest Lesson He’s Ever Learned